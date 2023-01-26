Netflix Announces ‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’ Season 5 Premiere Date; Racing Docuseries Returns on Feb. 24

Fast cars, big personalities, and so much drama that you’d think it was fictional. These are the things offered by Netflix’s hit docuseries, “Formula 1: Drive to Survive.” Luckily for all fans of racing and egotism, the premiere date of the show’s fifth season has just been announced. So, tune in on Feb. 24, when the whole season of the groundbreaking show will be released on the streaming platform for your consumption.

Offering unprecedented access, this new season will once again take fans behind the scenes, to witness first-hand how the drivers and teams prepared to battle it out for the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship. The series will offer never-before-seen footage and interviews from the sport’s biggest names, something that no racing fan will want to miss. The Season 5 release is perfectly timed with the start of the 2023 F1 season, as racers will begin preseason testing on Feb. 23 ahead of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on March 5.

Check out the trailer for Season 5 of ‘Drive to Survive’:

The boom in F1’s popularity can largely be attributed to the success of “Drive to Survive.” The documentary series gives a look at the day-to-day, behind-the-scenes lives of Formula One drivers, showing a mix of personal drama and thrilling action that has something for every viewer. In the style of how shows like “Hard Knocks” follow the NFL, the series serves as a documentation of these drivers’ obsessive pursuit of the World Championship. The program’s popularity has raised the profile of many F1 drivers, such as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, and Charles Leclerc, pushing these men who were already stars to a newer, more intimate level of fame.

“Drive to Survive” has been an unequivocal hit, drawing in tons of viewers not only for the streaming service, but for the sport of Formula One as a whole. The popularity of the show even spurred Netflix to bid for the rights to broadcast F1 races, which would have been the streamer’s first venture into live sports. While the service wasn’t able to wrestle the rights away from ESPN, it shows just how much Netflix believes in the rising popularity of the sport and the series.

In May 2022, Netflix renewed the series for its upcoming fifth season and a sixth season to follow, however, it would not be a surprise if the show continued for years to come, given the growing popularity of F1 racing. So fasten your seatbelts, because another wild ride is about to begin.