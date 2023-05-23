Breaking: Netflix Announces Official Password-Sharing Policy, Begin Notifying Customers in United States of New Rules

Your days of mooching from your ex’s Netflix account appear to be ending. Today, the streaming giant is sending out emails to members in the United States alerting them of the new account-sharing policy. Netflix says each account is designed to be used in one household. All the people who live there are able to stream the service, whether they’re at home or on the go.

How Can You Share a Profile on Netflix?

Transfer a profile: Anyone on your account can transfer a profile to a new membership that they pay for. Presumably, that saves personal ratings and watch history.

Buy an extra member: You can share your Netflix account with people who don’t live with you, but that costs an additional $7.99 per month, per person. Premium plan users may add two additional users. Standard subscribers may add one.

Last week, The Streamable predicted that this announcement would be coming soon after the world’s largest streamer began a similar process in the United Kingdom. Similar changes will roll out across the globe in the next few weeks. Future markets to encounter this shift include Brazil, Bolivia, Belize, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, the Philippines, Malaysia, Israel, Thailand, Taiwan, Switzerland, Sweden, and more. Netflix began its password crackdown in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal, and Spain earlier this year.

So how will Netflix know if you belong to a “household”? The company will be tracking to see how often a user’s device connects to a home’s Wi-Fi signal. Presumably, if you’re only visiting the Wi-Fi signal, Netflix will flag your access.

Netflix currently has 232.5 million paid accounts worldwide, but the true number of users is likely much higher as password-sharing has become common.