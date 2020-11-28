Netflix Black Friday 2020 Deals: What Are the Best Ways to Save on Netflix on Black Friday & Cyber Monday?

While Netflix doesn’t have a Black Friday deal like Hulu’s $1.99 for the next 12 months, there are still ways to save on the streaming service this holiday season.

Everything from taking advantage of discounted gift cards, to how to get a nearly free device, and even ways to save if you’re an existing Netflix subscriber. If you want a deal on Netflix for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020, we got you covered.

1. Save 20% on Netflix When You Purchase Discounted Gift Cards

One benefit of subscribing via the App Store or Google Play is you can pay for the service with gift cards. For instance, on Black Friday & Cyber Monday, you can get discounted gift cards.

Unfortunately, paying via iTunes and Google Play is not available to new customers, but you can if you currently pay for Netflix through those iTunes on Google Play.

Both Target and Best Buy are offering a $20 Gift Card, when you buy a $100 Apple Gift Card, which can be used on the App Store.

While we haven’t spotted any Google Play gift cards just yet, in year’s past there have been 20% off Google Play gift cards at various retailers.

When you get 20% off a discounted gift card, that means you can get Netflix’s Standard Plan for just ~11.20 a month.

2. Get a 6 Months of Netflix, When you Buy a Chromecast with Google TV

Whether you are a new or existing Netflix subscriber, Google is running a promotion where you can get a Chromecast with Google TV and Netflix for just $89.99. That means you are getting a $50 device and $84 is credit for Netflix for just $90.

If you are an existing Netflix subscriber, another way to think about it is you are basically getting a Chromecast with Google TV ($50 value) for just $6, since you can apply your $84 in credits to your Netflix account.

3. Get Netflix for Free with T-Mobile Plan

If you subscribe to a T-Mobile Magenta (Netflix Basic) or T-Mobile Magenta Plus (Netflix Standard) plan, you will get Netflix included in your plan. For a limited time, you can get 4 lines of Magenta for just $35 a line or Magenta Plus for $43 line — both with taxes and fees included.

And if you need a new iPhone to stream Netflix, T-Mobile is giving new subscribers a free iPhone 12.

4. Get Hulu For Just $1.99 a Month

While it’s not Netflix, there are some good alternatives offering Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Until Monday, you can get Hulu for just $1.99 per month for an entire year. This is available to new and returning subscribers (those who haven’t had Hulu for the last three months).

30-Day Free Trial $5.99+ / month hulu.com Get Hulu For Just $1.99/mo. For Next 12 Months, Ends 11/30.

5. Save $60 a Year with Disney Bundle of Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+

Looking for three streaming services for less than Netflix? You can get Disney+ ($6.99), Hulu with Limited Commercials ($5.99) and ESPN+ ($5.99) for just $12.99 a month ($18.99 separately). That’s $1 less a month than just Netflix.

If you already a subscriber to Hulu or ESPN+, you can just sign-up here with your same email address as your Hulu or ESPN+ account and you will get your discount. If you prefer the Hulu (No Ads) plan or Hulu Live TV, here’s a trick how can bundle Disney+ with those services.