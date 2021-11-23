Netflix Black Friday 2021 Deals and Sales - What Are the Best Ways to Save?

Looking to save on your Netflix subscription for the holidays? Netflix discounts can be difficult to come by, unlike other streaming services. Subscriptions typically start at $8.99/month, but if you’re smart, you have some options to pay less. Let’s take a look at your ways to save.

At this time, Netflix is not offering any Black Friday deals, but there are ways to save on streaming.

Get a free Netflix subscription with select T-Mobile plans Get 6 free months of Netflix when you buy a Chromecast with Google TV Buy a discounted gift card Consider another great streaming deal

If you’re looking for the best streaming deals, here are the best ways to save:

1. T-Mobile Netflix Deal

If you have two or more Magenta voice lines or one or more Magenta MAX voice lines, the option to activate “Netflix on Us” will automatically be available on your account. You will need to opt into it.

The T-Mobile partnership gives Netflix Basic (1-screen SD, up to $8.99/mo) included at no additional cost on any Magenta plan with two or more lines, or on any Magenta MAX single line plan. Any Magenta MAX plan with two or more lines will include Standard Netflix (2-screen HD) at no additional cost (up to $13.99/mo).

2. Get 6 Months of Netflix When you Buy a Chromecast with Google TV

Whether you are a new or existing Netflix subscriber, Google is running a promotion where you can get a Chromecast with Google TV and Netflix for just $89.99. That means you are getting a $50 device and $84 in Netflix credit for just $90.

If you are an existing Netflix subscriber, another way to think about it is you are basically getting a Chromecast with Google TV ($50 value) for just $6, since you can apply your $84 in credits to your Netflix account.

3. Discounted Netflix Gift Cards

People who receive a gift card they don’t want may look to flip those at a discount on several different websites. Their disappointment is your gain! The trick is that the supply of these cards will be limited by how many people are selling. Gift card resellers are popular online, but tread carefully to make sure you can trust any sites you encounter.

The following sites may provide discounted gift cards for Netflix:

4. Other Great Streaming Deals

About Netflix

Netflix is the biggest player in video on demand streaming with 213 million subscribers worldwide. Subscribers now have access to Netflix games on Android and iOS.

Its hits include intense drama series like “Squid Game,” “The Queen's Gambit,” and “The Crown.” It’s also home to some salacious reality series and documentary features like “Tiger King,” “Making a Murderer,” and “Too Hot to Handle.”

In the coming months, Netflix is looking forward to ramping up production on the upcoming season of “Manifest,” which the streamer rescued from oblivion after NBC canceled the show over the summer, leaving legions of fans in a lurch without a conclusion to the story and begging for more. Netflix reported 25 million homes in the U.S. and Canada watched the series in its first 28 days on the platform.

The service is also experimenting with interactive content like “Escape the Undertaker” featuring the WWE wrestler. The show allows viewers to traverse the Undertaker’s mansion as they control WWE’s The New Day to see if they can survive the horrors that await. The title mirrors earlier interactive Netflix titles like “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” and “You vs. Wild.” Each title allows viewers to choose their own path at certain points during the feature, adding a gaming level to the elements on screen.