Netflix Debuts Enhanced Spatial Audio on ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Adam Project,’ More Original Titles

You might not have thought that anything could be more terrifying than being chased up that hill by Vecna, but Netflix is trying to find new ways to creep you out with the introduction of spatial audio to some of its more celebrated hits including “Stranger Things,” “The Adam Project,” and more.

On Thursday, the company announced that it was beginning the rollout of the enhanced listening experience throughout its catalog of original titles. Users can find movies and series that currently support the option by typing “Spatial Audio” into the search bar or by looking for the 5.1 or ATMOS logos in the titles’ descriptions. To date, such high-profile projects as “Red Notice,” “The Witcher,” “Jennifer Lopez: Halftime,” “Locke & Key,” “Fear Street,” the upcoming “Resident Evil” series, and more are taking advantage of the technology.

Netflix is using Sennheiser AMBEO technology to enhance the existing stereo audio and turn it into an immersive surround-sound experience. This new feature is compatible with all devices and does not require any additional equipment or surround sound speakers.

If you do not have surround-sound speakers, spatial audio will automatically be enabled when you begin streaming a compatible title in stereo audio. However, if you do have a surround-sound set-up, watching TV shows and movies in 5.1 surround sound or Dolby Atmos is recommended.

Netflix does warn that some TVs use the 5.1 audio output setting by default, which will automatically disable the streamer’s spatial audio option. So, if your equipment does not have surround sound speakers, the service recommends changing your device’s settings to stereo audio in order to hear the immersive spatial audio.

For users watching spatial audio-enhanced series and movies on Apple products — Apple TVs, iPhone, iPad — streaming quality needs to be set on “High” or “Auto.” Spacial audio is available to all Netflix subscribers, regardless of streaming plan, and presumably will also be included when the streamer launches its ad-supported tier later this year.