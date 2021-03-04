Netflix Debuts Fast Laughs Mobile Feature

Netflix has launched Fast Laughs, a feed of humor videos inside its mobile app, rolling out on iOS. Users have choices — they can watch, react or share the clips. They can also add a show or movie to customize their Netflix watchlist.

The new feature gets good positioning on the app; its tab is next to Coming Soon.

The debut comedy lineup includes “Murder Mystery,” with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, “Moxie” from director Amy Poehler, TV shows like “Big Mouth,” and standup from various comics, such as Jerry Seinfeld and Ali Wong. In all, 100 clips per day are accessible.

The iPhone version is available in U.S., Canada, U.K. and Australia. Netflix will test an Android version later in the year.

The feature is akin to TikTok, screening clips in full-screen vertical mode in an auto-playing feed, which can be shared on social media. However, to view Fast Laughs clips in Twitter, Instagram, etc. users must first stream in the Netflix app. That means they must be Netflix subscribers.

Netflix stated: “We worked hard to cut to just what was necessary in an intentional and minimalist UI design, from the transparent tab bar to ways to react in the moment (‘LOL’) and plan their next laugh by adding to their list.”

Given the subject matter, the clips, from 15 seconds to 45 seconds, though lengths vary, are not available on Netflix’s kids’ profiles. Content can be filtered via maturity rating settings.

Separately, at an industry conference yesterday, Netflix COO-CPO Greg Peters said Netflix is “enthusiastic to see a shift in enabling more and more [theatrical partnerships] and other entertainment options out there.” The streamer has pushed limited-time theater premieres for select titles before, notably for “The Laundromat” and “The Irishman.”

Netflix’s Fast Laughs