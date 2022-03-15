Netflix Expanding Preschool Lineup; Five New Dr. Seuss Animated Series, Specials Announced

Netflix has announced an expansion to its preschool programming with five new animated series and specials inspired by iconic Dr. Seuss books “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish”; “The Sneetches”; “Horton Hears A Who!”; “Wacky Wednesday;” and “Thidwick The Big-Hearted Moose.”

The deal expands the partnership between Netflix and Dr. Seuss Enterprises following the 2019 launch of the animated series “Green Eggs and Ham,” which premieres its second season on April 8. The programming will act as an anchor for the platform’s expanded focus on preschool.

Netflix said in its release, “Introducing concepts of foundational learning, this new slate of programming will explore themes of diversity and respect for others all told through fun and engaging stories that incorporate the whimsical humor, distinctive visuals, and rhythmic style of Dr. Seuss.”

“Netflix is a trusted home for characters kids love, and generations of kids love the characters imagined by Dr. Seuss’” said Heather Tilert, the streamer’s Director of Preschool Content. “These beloved stories have been a core part of families’ libraries for many years and it gives me great pride that we are bringing them to our catalog of Netflix shows, in a fresh and modern way that resonates with audiences today.”

President and CEO of Dr. Seuss Enterprises Susan Brandt added that the relationship with the streaming giant is the perfect fit for what the Seuss rightsholders envision for the future of these beloved stories and characters.

“Dr. Seuss Enterprises is proud of the collaborative relationship we share with Netflix,” she said. “We are always looking for new and engaging ways to share our stories, characters and messages with the next generation of fans, and Netflix has a unique ability to create original, delightful adaptations of our timeless classics with an emphasis on imagination, fun, and education. Our partnership has been very prosperous thus far with our award-winning animated series Green Eggs and Ham. We hope to continue that success with our upcoming projects.”

Upcoming Dr. Suess Series

One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish: A series that follows the adventures of two very different fish, Red and Blue, who find themselves getting into hilarious situations. These seven-minute episodes aim to introduce oppositional vocabulary to preschool viewers.

The Sneetches : The 45-minute special features two young Sneetches (one Star-Belly and another Moon-Belly) who form an unlikely friendship and teach their communities that differences should be celebrated.

Wacky Wednesday : A town experiences wacky occurrences yet only on Wednesday. Ten-year-old Wacky Expert solves these problems with wacky solutions.

Horton Hears a Who! : Each 11-minute episode will follow young Horton exploring the Jungle of Nool with his two best friends.

Thidwick The Big-Hearted Moose: The special features a grumpy moose leader who calls upon Thidwick to help him become happier.