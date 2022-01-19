Netflix Expands Subscriber-Exclusive Gaming Library with 2 More Mobile Games

In the beginning of November 2021, Netflix began offering mobile games exclusively to its subscribers. The library has since expanded, and Netflix is adding two more titles today. All games are free with a Netflix subscription but will this have subscribers forgiving the price hike? It’s highly doubtable.

The new games are Arcanium: Rise of Akhan and Krispee Street. An adventure strategy game, Arcanium is based on collecting cards, similar to Hearthstone or Clash Royale. This new development for Netflix isn’t necessarily new for mobile gaming. However, you won’t find outrageous in-app purchases in Arcanium, so that’s nice.

According to the Apple App Store, “Arcanium is a tale of fellowship and bravery, and is set in a fantasy world of anthropomorphic animals in which good, evil, magic, and technology collide. This ambitious open-world, single-player strategy card game merges the roguelike and deckbuilding genres in exciting new ways.”

Krispee Street is a straightforward hidden object game based on the webcomic of the same name. Features include hundreds of objects and characters to find, original music and sound effects, daily puzzle challenges, seven levels, collectible Krispee cards, “Daily Wheel of Self-Care,” as well as hundreds of “silly” animations and thousands of hand-drawn characters. This game is also free of IAPs.

The last three games added to the library was a month ago, with the addition of Dominoes Café, Knittens, and Wonderputt Forever. However, the games with the best reviewed are the two 80s-style Stranger Things games and Asphalt Xtreme, which is arguably the most advanced game of the lot.

Will Arcanium and Krispee Street redeem Netflix’s subscription price jump?