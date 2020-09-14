Netflix Greenlights 10-Episode ‘Good Times,” Classic Sitcom Revamps As Animated Series

Netflix is resurrecting a Norman Lear sitcom from the 1970s.

The streamer has greenlit a 10-episode series order for “Good Times” — only this round the show will be animated.

Lear and his Act III Productions has teamed with basketball great Steph Curry and Seth MacFarlane (“Family Guy) to develop the show, reported Variety.

Carl Jones (“The Boondocks”) will do triple duty as creator, showrunner and executive producer. “Good Times” has been updated to reflect the Evans family in the modern world.

The original CBS show aired from 1974 to 1979 and starred Esther Rolle and John Amos. The duo headed the lively Evans family, who lived in Chicago’s Cabrini-Green public-housing project. Their three children were James Jr, known as “JJ” (Jimmie Walker), Thelma (Bern Nadette Stanis) and Michael (Ralph Carter).

It also coined the phrase “dy-no-mite!”

“Good Times” was created by Eric Monte and Mike Evans and developed by Lear, who was adept at TV spinoffs. “Good Times” was a spinoff of “Maude,” which spun off from “All in the Family.”

MacFarlane and Huggins stated: “Animation is the ideal medium with which to reimagine the original show, and through the lens of Carl’s sharp, biting humor, audiences will grow to love these classic characters all over again.”