Netflix, HBO Max Battle Over ‘Godzilla’ Rights, Disney Plus Performs ‘On Pointe’

Netflix has offered $200M for “Godzilla vs. Kong,” the latest monster franchise apparently headed to a streaming platform. But WarnerMedia, which has a 25% stake in the movie and controls its release, wants the blockbuster for HBO Max. The film is slated for a May 21, 2021 opening in theaters, but that may be iffy, given the pandemic. “Godzilla vs. Kong” is the fourth entry in the series.

“On Pointe,” the upcoming Disney+ six-part docuseries debuting Dec. 18, just released its trailer. The series follows students through a season at the prestigious School of American Ballet in New York City. It’s uber-competitive and there are no guarantees of future success. Younger dancers prep for a “George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker” performance, while older students try to launch their dance careers. Brian Grazer and Ron Howard serve as executive producers; Larissa Bills directs and produces ‘On Pointe.’



Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

“Run” is a hit at Hulu, it earned the accolade of most-watched title in an opening weekend, beginning Nov. 20. It beat other Hulu originals, including “Palm Springs.” On Tuesday, Netflix announced a similar success: “The Queen’s Gamit,” about a chess prodigy, is its most-watched limited series worldwide — at 62 million households.

“New Money,” a comedy series in development at Showtime, will be executive produced by Gabrielle Union. Co-producing with Jemele Hill and Kelley Carter, the potential series is “centered around black women who have solidified their careers, achieved financial independence and moved past the awkwardness and money struggles of their twenties,” per its description. The 30somethings must now deal with what their money brings.

“Great Performances: Lea Salonga in Concert” is streaming tonight on PBS at 9 p.m. from the Sydney Opera House. The acclaimed singer will includes selections from her Broadway career, such as “Miss Saigon,” as well as beloved songs from “Mulan” and “Aladdin.”

YouTube has banned OANN for one week from publishing videos and live streams, due to spreading “harmful misinformation association with COVID-19” said a YouTube spokesperson in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. The suspension is a first strike under YouTube’s terms of service. The pro-Trump One America News Network will have to reapply to the YouTube Partner Program to regain its monetization status. OANN isn’t alone — YouTube has removed more than 200,000 videos that claim the pandemic is a hoax, push a bogus cure or tell people not to seek medical attention.

Some 61% of U.S. broadband households subscribed to two or more OTT services in Q3, according to Parks Associates research. That’s up from 48% in 2019. The company also found that 45% subscribe to three or more, up from 27%, and 31% subscribe to four or more, up from 14%. “The term ‘streaming wars’ has been used for the past several years to describe the battle between high-profile SVOD services to capture revenue and viewership among U.S. video consumers,” stated Steve Nason, research director at Parks Associates. “So far, the main battle has been among the Big 3: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu, with other services primarily acting as complements.”

“On Pointe” trailer