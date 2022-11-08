Netflix Introduces New Quick Play Trivia Game ‘Triviaverse’

Netflix is offering its customers a new way to test their family and friends during holiday gatherings this season. The video streaming giant has released a brand new game called “Triviaverse,” which is available now for all Netflix subscribers to play.

“Triviaverse” is a rapid-fire trivia game, divided into three rounds. Players must answer as many questions as they can within the round’s time limit. The more they answer correctly, the more points they score. Players can try their hand solo, or grab a fellow trivia buff and utilize the turn-based multiplayer feature. Categories of questions range from history and science to pop culture.

As players reach higher scores, they will unlock achievement badges to mark their progress in the game. Badges unique to the game include Bird Brain, Preschool Graduate, Lucky Guesser, Shockingly Average, Mere Mortal, Ph.D. Dropout, Super Nerd, Potential Genius, Certified Genius, and the ultimate title of “Triviaverse” God.

Check out a Trailer for ‘Triviaverse’

Triviaverse will be available globally in nine languages — English, Spanish (Latin America), Portuguese (Brazil), French, German, Spanish (Spain), Italian, Korean and Japanese — and on all devices that support Netflix interactive experiences, including smart TVs, streaming media players, game consoles, computer browsers, and mobile devices.

Netflix has been eagerly developing more mobile games, despite a report from earlier this year that less than 1% of its users are actively playing the games. The company now has six game studios in operation, from California to Helsinki, Finland. Those studios have produced, or are developing, more than 50 games currently, and more are likely to be on the way soon.

Netflix has also added gamer handles and other social components to its games recently, in order to bring its gaming experience closer to what players like about console gaming. That experiment could be a prelude to an expansion into cloud gaming, which Netflix has reportedly explored.

Although few users have engaged with Netflix’s games so far, the company has an ample subscriber base to market them to. The company added 2.4 million subscribers in the third quarter, bringing its global total to 223M. Perhaps “Triviaverse” will be the new offering needed to finally turn a good portion of them onto Netflix’s mobile games.