Netflix Introduces Profile Data Transfer Feature As Tests to Curb Password Sharing Continue

Those sharing a password on Netflix may not be too eager to begin paying for an account of their own, but if they decide to, they won’t have to start over from scratch anymore. Netflix has announced that it is introducing a feature that will allow password-sharers to migrate their data to a new account when they create one. The feature brings all the most important profile information to the new account, including personalized recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other settings.

To transfer a profile, go to the “Transfer Profile” option when you hover over your profile icon in the dropdown menu on the homepage — then simply follow the instructions.

The feature is part of an ongoing test of the best methods to curb on password sharing, which the company estimates is a tactic that over 100 million households worldwide use. Profile migration was introduced in its latest testing round, which began in late August in Argentina, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and the Dominican Republic.

In that round of testing, Netflix users outside the home were automatically logged out of the streamer and, when they signed back in, were prompted to create and pay for a sub-account. Netflix then gave these customers the option to bring their profile information to the new account, which worked well according to the company.

The password-sharing crackdown is a gamble for Netflix, despite a report this summer which found that nearly two-thirds of users who share an account would be willing to pay for their own. The streaming giant is also hoping that its new ad-supported price tier, which launches next month, will keep customers who might otherwise not be able to afford their own subscription.

Netflix has lost a total of 1.17 million paid subscribers over the first two quarters of 2022, and rumors about attempted suppression of password sharing isn’t likely to make customers happy. Many eyes in the industry will be focused on Netflix’s upcoming Q3 numbers which will be released on Tuesday, Oct. 18.