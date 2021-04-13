Netflix Is Adding More Visual Navigation Options to Kids’ Profiles

Netflix is making it easier for young viewers to find their favorite shows and movies thanks to a new update rolling out soon.

Rather than use a repurposed version of the adult side of Netflix, the kid’s version will feature more visual cues, including pictures of kids’ favorite characters like Kid Cosmic, Lulu from Word Party, Waffles and Mochi, and more. This new top row is automatically curated based on the user’s past viewing and will consist of Netflix’s entire library, not just its original programming.

The new TV update looks to draw inspiration from the existing PC/Mac layout, where brightly-colored characters make it easier for kids to find what they’re looking for. However, the TV version maintains its original look just enough to not confuse kids who haven’t watched on a different device.

As the pandemic forced both offices and schools closed, many parents relied on Netflix and other streaming services to help entertain their child between school and the end of their business day. No longer should parents have to step away from their desk to tend to their child’s viewing habits — they can instead focus on updating fantasy sports lineups and scrolling social media as they normally do during work.

Last year, Netflix added parental control functions to Kids’ accounts, protecting them from accidentally accessing adult accounts via a PIN. This new update looks to be another failsafe as, once the child doesn’t see their favorite characters, they’ll realize they’re not in the right place. Granted, this will likely precede a shout for their parents to come remedy the situation — but at least we won’t have any accidental viewings of “365 Days.”

Netflix hasn’t given official word on when this update will start to roll out, but said it would come to “connected TVs and additional device” in the coming months.