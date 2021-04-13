 Skip to Content
The Streamable
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Netflix

Netflix Is Adding More Visual Navigation Options to Kids’ Profiles

Jeff Kotuby

Netflix is making it easier for young viewers to find their favorite shows and movies thanks to a new update rolling out soon.

Rather than use a repurposed version of the adult side of Netflix, the kid’s version will feature more visual cues, including pictures of kids’ favorite characters like Kid Cosmic, Lulu from Word Party, Waffles and Mochi, and more. This new top row is automatically curated based on the user’s past viewing and will consist of Netflix’s entire library, not just its original programming.

The new TV update looks to draw inspiration from the existing PC/Mac layout, where brightly-colored characters make it easier for kids to find what they’re looking for. However, the TV version maintains its original look just enough to not confuse kids who haven’t watched on a different device.

As the pandemic forced both offices and schools closed, many parents relied on Netflix and other streaming services to help entertain their child between school and the end of their business day. No longer should parents have to step away from their desk to tend to their child’s viewing habits — they can instead focus on updating fantasy sports lineups and scrolling social media as they normally do during work.

Last year, Netflix added parental control functions to Kids’ accounts, protecting them from accidentally accessing adult accounts via a PIN. This new update looks to be another failsafe as, once the child doesn’t see their favorite characters, they’ll realize they’re not in the right place. Granted, this will likely precede a shout for their parents to come remedy the situation — but at least we won’t have any accidental viewings of “365 Days.”

Netflix hasn’t given official word on when this update will start to roll out, but said it would come to “connected TVs and additional device” in the coming months.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.