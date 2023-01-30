Netflix Makes ‘Mystery Box’ Kids’ Content Discovery Feature Available on Android Devices

Netflix users on Android devices now have access to better content discovery for new shows and movies appropriate for viewers of all ages. Netflix announced on Monday that it has made its “mystery box” feature available on Android-powered streaming devices across the globe.

The mystery box feature gives kids, parents, and caregivers the opportunity to discover new shows and characters without having to worry about whether or not what they are watching is appropriate for young eyes. With more content available for kids than ever nowadays, this is also a handy feature for kids who just don’t know how to pick what they’ll watch next.

The content in the mystery box will change daily, and Netflix says that one day it could include Ada Twist and her pals Iggy and Rosie from “Ada Twist, Scientist,” while another day, it could be those scary dinosaurs from “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous” or the fun-loving wisecrackers from “The Cuphead Show!”

How to Enjoy Netflix’s New Mystery Box Feature:

Log in to a kid’s profile on Netflix.

Find the kid’s “Favorites Row” at the top of the homepage.

(This row is character-driven to more easily and vividly connect children with the characters, shows, and films they love as soon as they turn on Netflix.) Hover over the sparkly “mystery box” to discover a title that is “new for you”!

This feature first launched in May of 2022, but it was not accessible to users watching on Android-powered devices until now.

Netflix has consistently been one of the best-rated streaming services for kids because of its parental controls. Parents with Netflix can create profiles with specific maturity ratings, block specific shows from kids profiles, access viewing history, and much more.

It can be hard to sift through a content library as large as Netflix’s to find something new and interesting to watch, especially with impatient kids demanding entertainment. That problem just became a lot easier to solve for users with Android devices, who now have access to Netflix’s mystery box feature.