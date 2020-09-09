Netflix’s 2021 Content Will Outpace 2020, Replaces Longtime Originals Chief

Netflix is seeing big changes on the content and management front.

First, 18-year Netflix vet Cindy Holland is leaving the company. She had been vice president, original content. Bela Bajaria, who served as president of Universal Television before she joined Netflix four years ago, has been upped to vice president of global TV.

“Since becoming co-CEO, I’ve wanted to simplify the way our content teams operate — with one global film team led by Scott Stuber and one for TV, which will now be led by Bela Bajaria,” Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos stated.

Hastings has also been busy on the talk circuit, promoting his new book: “No New Rules: Netflix and the Culture of Reinvention.” The company has been vocal about their “Keeper Test” where they replace employees who aren’t stars.

On the content front, co-CEO Reed Hastings is upbeat about 2021 prospects, even though COVID-19 is seriously impacting production. Despite obstacles, he says the streamer will release more original films and TV series next year, versus 2020.

Hastings told Variety: “It’s still more originals than this year. It’s not up by as much as we first forecast, but it is up on a year-over-year basis. Of course in Europe, we’re producing, in Asia, we’re producing. We’re all hopeful for a vaccine, so we can get back to more intensive work.”

Various reports peg Netflix’s releases at 1,500 hours of TV and movies in 2018 and 371 TV shows and movies in 2019. But by 2020, those numbers soared to 40 to 50 original titles every month, per The Verge.

In July, Netflix boasted 59 new movies and series, including “The Umbrella Academy,” “The Kissing Booth” and sports doc “Last Chance U.”

The pandemic has impacted all streamers’ production pipeline. Key shows have been delayed and blockbuster movies once headed for theaters have been transformed into PVODs.