Netflix Preps For ‘Assassin’s Creed’ Series

Netflix announced a new, live-action “Assassin’s Creed” series is coming to the streamer. There are various genres included in the deal, including anime and animation.

“Assassin’s Creed” debuted in 2007 and since then, has sold more than 155 million games globally. The franchise also includes a 2016 eponymous movie.

Ubisoft Film & Television’s Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik will serve as executive producers of the TV series.

“For more than 10 years, millions of fans around the world have helped shape the ‘Assassin’s Creed’ brand into an iconic franchise,” said Jason Altman, Head of Ubisoft Film & Television, Los Angeles. “We’re thrilled to create an ‘Assassin’s Creed series with Netflix, and we look forward to developing the next saga in the Assassin’s Creed universe.”

The latest game, “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla,” debuts Nov. 10 for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Stadia. It arrives on PlayStation 5 Nov. 12, and Amazon Luna when the Ubisoft channel launches.

In July, Netflix and Ubisoft also announced plans for a “Beyond Good & Evil” movie directed by Rob Letterman (“Detective Pikachu.”)

Separately, Netflix is making a major investment in Japanese anime. It will produce five new original anime series — that’s in addition to the 11 original anime projects already onboard.

Netflix reported more than 100 million households around the world watched at least one anime title on the service in the last year. Year-over-year, that’s a 50% spike. Netflix’s first anime title, “Blame!,” debuted in 2016.

Also this week, Playstation 5 announced that when it launches on Nov. 12, it will come with Netflix, Disney+ and Apple TV+ available on the console.