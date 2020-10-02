Netflix Renews ‘Cobra Kai’ For Season 4

“Cobra Kai” is on a roll.

Season three, an extension of the “The Karate Kid” franchise, premieres January 8, 2021. But Netflix has already renewed the hit show for a fourth season.

The streamer got the first two seasons in a nonexclusive deal, and it’s been a ratings winner ever since. Parrot Analytics notes “Cobra Kai” has performed in the top 10 in both digital-only and all TV shows for weeks.

The series is set 30 years after the 1984 karate tournament. Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), now a successful car dealer and family man, faces off against an old enemy (William Zabka) who wants to re-open the dojo. But he does so without the wisdom of Mr. Miyagi.

The Emmy-nominated series debuted on YouTube Red in 2018, scoring more than 55 million YouTube views for its launch show. Its first two seasons arrived on Netflix on August 28. Part of the reason for the shift was YouTube’s long-term strategy: It’s moved away from original scripted programming in favor of unscripted shows. YouTube gave a head’s up to its partner, Sony TV, which eventually shopped “Cobra Kai” to Netflix.

The “Karate Kid” story spawned three sequel films, a remake and now a streaming series.

“Cobra Kai” is written and executive produced by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg.

“Cobra Kai” season 3 trailer