Netflix Renews ‘Space Force’ For Second Season, Zach Snyder Releases his ‘Justice League’ Cut Trailer

“Space Force” has been renewed by Netflix for a second season. Headlined by Steve Carell and John Malkovich, the series is based on Donald Trump’s order to establish a sixth branch of the military. Carell is the general running the kooky show. Greg Daniels (“The Office”) is a co-creator.

To mark the “Justice League” turning three, filmmaker Zack Snyder has a new black-and-white trailer for his special Snyder cut out. It will stream in four, one-hour episodes on HBO Max next year.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

“Arlo the Alligator Boy and I Heart Arlo” is scheduled to stream on Netflix. The half-human-half-alligator boy leaves the swamp to find his long-lost father in New York. He and his pals also restore an abandoned seaside neighborhood. The animated movie musical and the series are both set to premiere globally in 2021. Ryan Crego is the creator. The voice cast includes Michael J. Woodard, Mary Lambert, Michael “Flea” Balzary and Annie Potts.

“Safety” is inspired by the true story of former Clemson University football safety Ray McElrathbey, who triumphed over repeated adversities. Aided by his teammates and the Clemson community, he succeeds on the field while simultaneously raising his 11-year-old brother Fahmarr. “Safety” will debut on Disney+ on Dec. 11. . The film stars Jay Reeves (“All American,” “The Tax Collector”) as Ray and newcomer Thaddeus J. Mixson as Fahmarr.

“The Mysterious Benedict Society,” based on the award-winning book series by Trenton Lee Stewart, comes to Disney+ in 2021. Orphans must stop a terrible plot to destroy the world, as they recreate a family all their own. Emmy-winner Tony Hale (“Veep”) stars. The eight-episode first season is based on the original book, which sold over 3 million copies.

“Woke” has been renewed for a second season at Hulu. The news comes about two months after the first season debuted. The comedy series will consist of eight episodes. It’s inspired by artist Keith Knight and stars Lamorne Morris (“New Girl”) as Keef, a cartoonist on the verge of success when an unexpected incident changes everything.

“Odd Mom Out” just began streaming on Peacock. The scripted half-hour series is created by author Jill Kargman (“A Bad Moms Christmas”), who stars as a satirical version of herself as she navigates the rich mommy groups of New York’s Upper East Side.

Hasan Minhaj is joining Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show” for season two. He plays Eric, a rising star who joins the TV team. Minhaj is best known for “Patriot Act.”

STARZ is developing a series about extraordinary women in history, starting with Eleanor of Aquitaine. Susie Conklin (“A Discovery of Witches”) will adapt the books and executive produce.

“Snyder’s Cut: Justice League”