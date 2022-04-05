Netflix Responds to ‘Saturday Night Live,’ Pete Davidson with ‘8 Short-Ass Movies’ List

It’s a really good time to be Pete Davidson apparently. In addition to his recent, well-publicized romances, the comedian has now become a streaming tastemaker. Last weekend on “Saturday Night Live,” Davidson debuted a new rap with the help of “SNL” castmate Chris Redd, musical guest Gunna, and actor Simon Rex about his desire to simply watch “a short-ass movie.”

Davidson comedically criticized the length of “The Batman” and Redd said that for him to watch a film it has to be “tiny, but good, like shrimp scampi.”

So, never one to miss a marketing angel, Netflix came to the rescue with a list of eight “short-ass movies” available now to watch on the service.

Perhaps to show off the depth and breadth of their streaming library, Netflix included a little bit of everything on the list; from beloved YA classics to romantic comedies to thrillers to acclaimed dramas to true crime documentaries.

The list of 90-minute movies includes stars like Hilary Duff, Mark Ruffalo, Resse Witherspoon, Saoirse Ronan, Jason Segal, Lily Collins, Jesse Plemons, and more. So, between a variety of content, A-list stars, and runtimes of around an hour and a half, what’s not to love?

Watch the ‘SNL’ rap that inspired the list and then check out the films below:

Netflix’s 8 Short-Ass Movies List:

A Cinderella Story July 10, 2004 Routinely exploited by her wicked stepmother, the downtrodden Samantha Montgomery is excited about the prospect of meeting her Internet beau at the school’s Halloween dance.

The Final Destination August 26, 2009 After a young man’s premonition of a deadly race-car crash helps saves the lives of his peers, Death sets out to collect those who evaded their end.

Just Like Heaven September 16, 2005 Shortly after David Abbott moves into his new San Francisco digs, he has an unwelcome visitor on his hands: winsome Elizabeth Martinson, who asserts that the apartment is hers — and promptly vanishes. When she starts appearing and disappearing at will, David thinks she’s a ghost, while Elizabeth is convinced she’s alive.

Lady Bird September 8, 2017 Lady Bird McPherson, a strong willed, deeply opinionated, artistic 17 year old comes of age in Sacramento. Her relationship with her mother and her upbringing are questioned and tested as she plans to head off to college.

Misha and the Wolves September 3, 2021 A woman’s Holocaust memoir takes the world by storm, but a fallout with her publisher-turned-detective reveals her story as an audacious deception created to hide a darker truth.

Mixtape December 3, 2021 On the eve of Y2K, orphaned 12-year-old Beverly discovers a broken mixtape crafted by her teen parents. Raised by her grandmother - who struggles talking about her late daughter - Beverly sees the mixtape as a chance to finally learn more about her parents.

The Perfect Date April 12, 2019 No beau? No problem! To earn money for college, a high schooler creates a dating app that lets him act as a stand-in boyfriend.

Windfall March 11, 2022 A man breaks into a tech billionaire’s empty vacation home, but things go sideways when the arrogant mogul and his wife arrive for a last-minute getaway.