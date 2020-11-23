Netflix Reveals ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Was Watched by 62 Million Households in First 28 Days

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know that Netflix has scored another hit series with one of its latest originals, The Queen’s Gambit. The series premiered on the platform on October 23 and immediately began pulling amazing numbers. According to the streaming giant, The Queens Gambit was watched by 62 million households within the first 28 days of its debut, becoming their biggest limited scripted series ever.

The show has also made an international impression, reaching the Top 10 in 92 countries and ranked number one in 63 countries, including the UK, Argentina, Israel, and South Africa.

Not only has the series performed wonders on the platform, but the novel on which the series is based is now on The New York Times bestseller list, 37 years after its release. Netflix also reported that Google search queries for chess have doubled while searches for “how to play chess” have hit a nine-year peak and inquiries for ‘chess sets’ on eBay are up 250 percent. Goliath Games says its chess sales have increased over 170 percent while the number of new players has increased five fold on Chess.com, the streaming giant reported.

Netflix is of course, no stranger to megahit shows. The streaming service has constantly broken its own records with shows such as Stranger Things, The Umbrella Academy, and Ozark. The service has also churned out a slew of big movies, with award winning films such as Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston’s Murder Mystery, Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman starring Al Pacino, Robert DeNiro and Joe Pesci, as well as Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story starring Scarlett Johannson and Adam Driver.

In October, the company announced they reached 195.15 million subscribers in the Q3 2020. However, the company added just 2.2 million in the quarter (compared to 6.8 million in the same quarter last year), as a result of what the company says is “our record first half result and the pull-toward effect.”

The streaming service is predicted to reach 500 million subscribers by 2030. RBC analyst Mark Mahaney believes the platform will grab 57 percent of broadband households worldwide versus the 29 percent share it has now, reported The Street.