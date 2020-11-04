Netflix Shells Out $20M for David Beckham Doc, ‘No Activity’ Renewed as Animated Show

Retired soccer player David Beckham and wife, former Spice Girl Victoria, and their family will be the focus of a $20 million Netflix documentary. His fame, and his relationship with Victoria Adams, known as Posh Spice, will be noted in home photos and archival footage. The film is co-produced by David Beckham’s Studio 99.

“No Activity” has been renewed for a fourth season at CBS All Access, but it moves from live-action to an animated format. In the upcoming season, Special Agent Nick Cullen (Patrick Brammall) joins the FBI, but soon discovers its pitfalls. After being assigned to a seemingly dull job, he finds a potential career case in the form of an emerging cult. Cullen’s path crosses with his former partner Judd Toldbeck’s (Tim Meadows), who has a new life of his own.

Here’s a look at other deals and upcoming projects:

Karena Evans will direct the pilot and second episode of HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl,” set for 2021. Based on the original CW show and bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar, the reimagined drama finds a new generation of New York private-school teens dealing with social surveillance eight years after the original website went dark. Evans directed music videos for Drake and starred in the film “Firecrackers.”

“Kingdom: Ashin of the North,” a side story from Netflix’s “Kingdom” season two, has been confirmed. It’s the backstory of Lee Chang’s mysterious group encountered on the journey north to discover the origins of the infected. The surprising appearance of Gianna Jun in the role of Ashin at the end season two intrigued audiences. In the bonus story, Ashin (Gianna Jun) will unveil the mystery behind her identity.

Jeremy Irons will play British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain in Netflix’s “Munich,” an adaptation of Robert Harris’ book. It addressed a key meeting in 1938 in which British and German leaders tried to avert a world war.

Christopher Walken has been added to the cast of Apple TV+’s thriller series “Severance.” Executive produced and directed by Ben Stiller, the show is about a company that want to take work-life balance to a new level. Also starring in the cast: Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette and John Turturro.

”bLERDS” will become available exclusively on the Tubi on Nov. 9. Written and directed by the filmmaker Hank Byrd, “bLERDS” follows the story of newly jobless friends, Charlie, Tye and Warren, as they attempt to resurrect an old comic book idea from their high-school years. The series is produced by Courtney LeMarco (“Hoarders”) and Erik Bernard.

Vudu, Fandango’s on-demand streaming service, will launch on Microsoft’s Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, starting November 10. Fans can access more than 4,000 movies and TV shows on Vudu, which offer 3D spatial sound with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

“No Activity” trailer