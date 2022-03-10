Netflix Subscription Price Hikes in UK & Ireland

Netflix is increasing its subscription prices in the UK and Ireland with its standard package increasing by £1 ($1.31) to £10.99 ($14.46) in the UK and by €2 ($2.20) to €14.99 ($16.54) in Ireland. The price hike is effective immediately to all new members while existing members will be notified by Netflix 30 days before they come into effect. This marks the company’s second price hike in the region in less than 18 months.

Despite recent hikes, this is the first increase to the U.K.’s basic subscription tier in 10 years and the first increase in Ireland in eight. The last time that Netflix raised prices in the U.K. was in December 2020 and in Ireland in March 2021. Those hikes were specifically on the streamer’s two highest tiers. The U.S. and Canada experienced similar price increases in January.

Basic Standard Premium U.K. £5.99 to £6.99 £9.99 to £10.99 £13.99 to £15.99 Ireland €7.99 to €8.99 €12.99 to €14.99 €17.99 to €20.99

It’s safe to say that subscribers aren’t thrilled with the news. Taking to Twitter, one person wrote, “The latest Netflix price hike has finally prompted us to cancel it. It’s about time really as I can’t remember the last time we used it.”

Uh @netflix I sure hope you’re planning to actually add good stuff to justify these price increases… — J (@BJLS666) March 10, 2022

Netflix responded. The streaming giant stated that this new price jump would allow the streamer to “continue investing in best in class UK productions and offer a wide variety of curated quality shows and films.”

The company said that each price plan will continue to give members access to its entire content library without any hidden costs or additional charges. A Netflix spokesperson noted, “We have always been focused on providing our members both quality and clear value for their membership. Our updated prices reflect the investment we have made in our service and catalog and will allow us to continue making the series, documentaries, and films our members love as well as investing in talent and the creative industry. We offer a range of plans so members can choose a price that works best for them.”

British and Irish content from the streamer includes shows such as “The Crown,” “Bridgerton,” “Peaky Blinders,” “The Last Kingdom,” “Derry Girls,” “Rebellion,” and “The Power Of The Dog,” which received 12 Oscar nominations including Best Picture.

According to Netflix, there’s a “growing global appetite for British content.” The U.K. is Netflix’s biggest production hub outside the U.S. and Canada, with a content budget of $1 billion in 2020. Netflix has about 14 million subscribers in the U.K. and 600,000 in Ireland, according to research firm Ampere Analysis. The platform had 221.8 million paid streaming subscribers worldwide at the end of 2021.