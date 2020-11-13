Netflix Tests “Fast Laughs,” TikTok-Like Comedy Clips in Mobile App

Netflix is testing a new feed called “Fast Laughs,” consisting of 15-45 second comedy clips. Think TikTok for the streamer.

The clips were produced as a promotional and engagement tool. The goal is for subscribers to find a show to add to their Netflix watch list. The streamer is pulling quick clips from its extensive comedy catalogue – from successful stand-ups to memorable “The Office” scenes.

The new tool encourages viewers to “Tap. Swipe. Laugh.”

The Fast Laughs experiment began earlier this year, but is now available to users in the U.S., U.K. and other markets. Users swipe vertically and if something appeals to them, they can press the engagement button on the right.

The focus is to introduce subscribers to more Netflix content, not interrupt their day with mindless scrolling.

While the short video explosion is a TikTok special, other entities have capitalized on its value. Instagram and Snapchat have their own TikTok rival services. Fast Laughs is Netflix’s addition to the field.

“A lot of our members love comedy, so we thought this would be an exciting new way to help them discover new shows and enjoy classic scenes, a Netflix rep told TechCrunch.

Separately, Netflix just renewed “Emily in Paris” for a second season. It also announced a new 2D animated movie musical, “Arlo the Alligator Boy,” to debut worldwide next year. “Arlo is a character who is so full of hope and overflowing with positivity, even when the odds are stacked against him,” says creator Ryan Crego.

“Fast Laughs” trailer