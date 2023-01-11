Netflix to Become Screen Actors Guild Awards Home in 2024, Boosting Service’s Live-Streaming Offerings

Netflix has decided it’s done letting other streamers have all the fun when it comes to live-streaming awards ceremonies. The world’s largest streaming service has announced a new, multi-year partnership with the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards to become the new home of the ceremony starting in 2024.

One of awards season’s premier events, the SAG Awards annually celebrate the outstanding motion picture and television performances of the year. Voted on by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists’ robust and diverse membership of over 122,000 performers, the SAG Awards has the largest voting body on the awards circuit.

“The SAG Awards are beloved by the creative community and viewers alike, and now even more fans around the world will be able to celebrate these talented actors,” said Netflix Head of Global TV Bela Bajaria. “As we begin to explore live streaming on Netflix, we look forward to partnering with SAG-AFTRA to elevate and expand this special ceremony as a global live event in 2024 and the years to come.”

This year’s SAG Awards will not be live-streamed on Netflix, but they will be available to stream via Netflix's YouTube channel. This year’s 29th Annual SAG Awards are scheduled to be broadcast online on Sunday, February 26 at 8 p.m. ET, celebrating the outstanding motion picture and television performances of 2022.

“We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new partnership with Netflix and we look forward to expanding the global audience for our show,” said SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland. “As the only televised awards program exclusively honoring the performances of actors, whose work is admired by millions of fans, the SAG Awards are a unique and cherished part of the entertainment universe.”

The move to add the SAG Awards to its content lineup marks the first time Netflix has incorporated a regularly scheduled live event. The awards ceremony only happens once per year, so Netflix still has a ways to go before it’s making weekly live broadcasts, as Disney+ does with episodes of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Still, it’s a big step up for Netflix in terms of live content. The service is currently still prepping for its first-ever foray into live-streaming, which will take place in March when Netflix hosts “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” live. The stand-up comedy special will stream on Wednesday, March 4, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET.