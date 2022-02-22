 Skip to Content
Netflix to Break Original TV Shows Record with Almost 400 Titles Expected to Air in 2022

Lauren Forristal

As the streaming wars heat up, platforms are making it harder and harder for subscribers to complain about the lack of original content on their services, and Netflix is using its inherent advantages to lead the way. A recent Ampere Analysis Insights report announced that Netflix is set to break its record for original streaming series releases this year with 398 shows expected to premiere in 2022.

Last year, Netflix released 395 original series globally, including 259 commissioned and released titles.

There is still a week left in February and Netflix has already debuted 55 series this year with 56 more confirmed to receive 2022 releases. In addition, the company has announced that another 97 titles are due to hit the platform at some point this year, however, no confirmed release dates have been announced for those as of yet.

The remainder of this year’s titles can be found within Netflix’s extensive commissioned “in-production” slate. The streamer has 88 series that have already finished production and are “Premiere Ready,” effectively just waiting to release.

Netflix also has 102 shows that are still in the early stages (i.e. a script is finished or the series is still shooting), but Ampere expects this group to finish production in time to air before the end of 2022.

Original series that Netflix has already released in 2022 include:

Coming out today, Feb. 22, is a new interactive series from the creators of “Black Mirror” called “Cat Burglar.”

A handful of Netflix’s upcoming titles include:

“The competition to keep hold of subscribers in the face of aggressive studio-backed competition has turned Netflix into one of the world’s leading creators of Original content,” Richard Cooper, research director for Ampere Analysis stated. “Netflix’s planned releases for 2022 display an increasing level of diversity, with a greater level of international content and a broader spread of genres than ever before. This promise of more and better shows is exactly what the streaming giant needs to sate the voracious appetite for content of its 222 million global subscriber base and to minimize churn going forward.”

netflix.com

Netflix

Netflix is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 3,000+ movies, 2,000+ TV Shows, and Netflix Originals like Stranger Things, Squid Game, The Crown, Tiger King, and Bridgerton. They are constantly adding new shows and movies. Some of their Academy Award-winning exclusives include Roma, Marriage Story, Mank, and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Netflix offers three plans — on 1 device in SD with their “Basic” ($9.99) plan, on 2 devices in HD with their “Standard” ($15.49) plan, and 4 devices in up to 4K on their “Premium” ($19.99) plan.

Netflix spends more money on content than any other streaming service meaning that you get more value for the monthly fee.

