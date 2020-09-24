Netflix to Host a ‘Father of the Bride’ Reunion on YouTube and Facebook Platforms

If you have already made Friday night plans, you may want to reconsider as Netflix has a big night planned. The streaming giant announced on their Twitter page today that they will be hosting a “Father of the Bride 3ish” reunion tomorrow night. The reunion will be broadcast on Netflix’s YouTube and Facebook pages beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

The Banks family is back for a very special event! Premiering TOMORROW at 3pm PST / 6pm EST on Netflix YouTube and Facebook pic.twitter.com/3GS0nu9eR3 — Netflix (@netflix) September 24, 2020

Netflix first teased the reunion with a post on Tuesday that stated, “something is coming.” The post featured what looks like George Banks’ desktop as he goes through emails and sees he is invited to a video call on Sept. 25. The streamer then made the official announcement this morning with a trailer of the 1991 film.

“Father of the Bride” starred Steve Martin as George Banks, an overprotective patriarch who was floored by his daughter’s (played by Kimberly Williams-Paisley) surprise announcement that she is getting married to a man she just met.

The film also stars Diane Keaton as George’s wife Nina, as well as Martin Short, George Newbern, Kieran Culkin, among others. The reunion special will be directed by Nancy Meyers who co-wrote the first two films.

As with many reunions that have been happening over the course of the last few months, the “Father of the Bride” special will be held for charitable purposes. The event will benefit World Central Kitchen.