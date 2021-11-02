Netflix to Release Games on Android App Tomorrow, iOS to Follow

Netflix is set to release five games tomorrow on their Android app including Stranger Things 1984, Stranger Things 3, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast and Teeter Up. Poland, Italy, and Spain were the first countries that got to sample the games. Tomorrow’s release is worldwide.

🎮📱 Let the Games Begin📱🎮



Tomorrow, Netflix Games will start rolling out on the Netflix mobile app. First on Android, with iOS on the way.



It’s early days, but we’re excited to start bringing you exclusive games, with no ads, no additional fees and no in-app purchases. pic.twitter.com/ofNGF4b8At — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 2, 2021

How to Access Netflix Games on Android

Login to the Netflix app

Access Netflix Games from the homepage or the games tab

Select the game you want to play

Download the game via your device’s app store

Play the game through the Netflix app

During his company’s Q3 earnings interview, Netflix chief product officer Greg Peters teased the idea that his company might be interested in creating an internal games development studio in addition to partner-produced and licensed development projects, following the company’s three-pronged approach to its original video content. “[An] internal game development capability, which allows us to really push the edges on interactive storytelling and [ask the question] “How do we bridge that more tightly with linear storytelling?” on the linear side. We want to build that up, and one way we can accelerate that is, when we find the right opportunity, through acquisition, similar to what we did with Night School.”

In September, Netflix acquired Night School Studios, a small studio started by Sean Krankel and Adam Hines in 2014, Night School Studio is best known for their critically acclaimed debut game, OXENFREE. Now, the team’s future games will fall under the Netflix banner. Outside of interactive experiences like “You vs. Wild” and “Escape the Undertaker,” Netflix stealth-released a VR game based on its “Eden” universe earlier this year.

Peters reiterated that future acquisitions would be “opportunistic” and said, “don’t expect us to go on a buying spree,” which was backed by CFO Spencer Neumann who said, “Based on our track record, you know we’re fairly selective…but when an opportunity presents itself where we’re aligned with the company, I think that’s an opportunity we’ll take.”