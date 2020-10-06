Netflix To Show Titles Coming a Year Before They’re Released

Netflix has a novel idea to keep users hooked: Announcing titles up to a year in advance.

The streamer just launched the “New & Popular” tab on TV devices globally, reports Variety. The tab is a one-stop shopping to find content, revamping the usual rows users tap.

The tab will now add: New on Netflix, Coming Soon, the Top 10 titles (ranked daily per country) and Worth the Wait.

The latter is the big get. Worth the Wait previews a first look at shows that will appear on the streamer in the next 15 to 365 days. Find something you like? Connected TV customers can set a reminder, a feature built into the tab.

The strategy is designed to keep users, 193 million worldwide, eagerly anticipating what’s coming up. It’s an additional incentive to sustain a long-term subscription.

Netflix is also increasing its budget to support original content, in addition to acquisitions. Ampere estimates that in 2019, Netflix spent $2.8 billion on original content, of which $880 million — just over 30% — was spent on international originals.

Here’s a look at what’s coming to Netflix in October.