Netflix Unveils 2021 Film Slate with 70 Original Films

What a time to be Netflix. With the pandemic still raging and a slew of streaming services newly on the market, the streaming giant aims to keep you locked into their platform. The company announced their 2021 film slate, which features a whopping 70 original films, which will rollout over the course of the year. With a lineup that robust, the streamer is promising a new film on the platform each week.

Netflix has partnered with notable filmmakers including Jane Campion, Paolo Sorrentino and Adam McKay. Movies on the film slate includes one of the streamer’s most expensive films to date—Red Notice, an action movie helmed by Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. The final installations of To All the Boys and The Kissing Booth will also make their bow and Netflix will introduce the Fear Street trilogy.

Army of the Dead, The Harder They Fall, Concrete Cowboy, Red Notice, and Sweet Girl, Kate are a few of the films listed to premiere on the platform. Netflix has gleaned some of Hollywood’s most elite talent including Leonardo DiCaprio, Sandra Bullock, Dwayne Johnson, Idris Elba, Meryl Streep, Zendaya, Jennifer Lawrence, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner among a hoard of others.

In October, the company announced they reached 195.15 million subscribers in the Q3 2020, up 2.2 million this quarter. However, the company that was up just 2.2 million, compared to 6.8 million in the same quarter last year, as a result of what the company says is “our record first half result and the pull-toward effect.”

In the U.S. and Canada, Netflix has 73 million subscribers, up just 180,000 subscribers from last quarter. In the third quarter last year, they added 610,000 in U.S. and Canada.

The streaming service is predicted to reach 500 million subscribers by 2030. RBC analyst Mark Mahaney believes the platform will grab 57 percent of broadband households worldwide versus the 29 percent share it has now, reported The Street.