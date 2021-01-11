Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ May Run For Eight Seasons Following Blockbuster Debut

If you are one of those people who practically inhaled the first season of Netflix’s Bridgerton, buckle up because there may be seven other seasons coming your way. In an interview with Collider, showrunner Chris Van Dusen admitted that since there are eight Bridgerton siblings in the book series the show is based off, his ideal scenario would be to have eight corresponding seasons.

“I feel like the first season was primarily about Daphne and her love story with Simon. But, this being a family of eight children and there being eight books, I would love to be able to focus and really tell stories and love stories for all the Bridgerton siblings. For each character, for sure,” he stated.

The period drama, which debuted on Christmas Day, received a staggering response. According to Netflix, the Shondaland series was on track to reach 63 million households within 28 days of its premiere date, making it the fifth largest Netflix original series launch of all time. The show has also reached the number one spot on Netflix’s top 10 rankings in 76 countries.

Bridgeton’s success follows that of another Netflix original, The Queen’s Gambit which premiered on Oct. 23. According to the streaming giant, The Queens Gambit was watched by 62 million households within the first 28 days of its debut, becoming their biggest limited scripted series ever.

The show also made an international impression, reaching the Top 10 in 92 countries and ranked number one in 63 countries, including the UK, Argentina, Israel, and South Africa.

Not only did the series perform wonders on the platform, but the novel on which the series is based is skyrocketed on The New York Times bestseller list, 37 years after its release. Netflix also reported that Google search queries for chess doubled while searches for “how to play chess” hit a nine-year peak and inquiries for ‘chess sets’ on eBay are up 250 percent. Goliath Games said its chess sales increased over 170 percent while the number of new players has increased five fold on Chess.com, the streaming giant reported.