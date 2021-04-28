Netflix Launches New ‘Play Something’ Feature to Help You Find Your Next Favorite Show

We’ve all been there — we plop down on the couch, ready to watch some Netflix, but the second we hear that iconic “dun-dunnnn” and finally get to the main screen, our eyes go large and we have no idea what to put on. The folks at Netflix are incredibly empathetic to this cause, and have been working on a “randomizer” option for those of us who can’t figure out what to watch — and it launches today, April 28.

Now known as “Play Something,” this new Netflix feature will pull from your interests to choose a random show or movie you’ve never seen before. While it’s not truly a randomizer, it’ll help prevent nature documentary lovers from accidentally watching one of the countless Nicolas Cage movies, or comedy lovers from getting a tear-jerking drama film in your queue. If “Play Something” doesn’t give you what you’re looking for, the “Play Something Else” feature will continue to pull from your interests until you get something you enjoy.

Users can access “Play Something” in one of three ways:

Find it underneath your name in the profile gate Scroll down to the tenth row on your homepage Navigate to it from the tab

The iconic streaming service posted its worst Q1 numbers since 2013, though this could be attributed to the fact that last year’s numbers were so strong. Soon, Netflix users will also be able pair this new feature with its latest acquisition: Sony’s film library, including the new Spider-Man and Venom films.

“Play Something” launches on streaming players like Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV, with mobile support coming soon. Be sure to update your apps to the latest version if “Play Something” isn’t showing up.