 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Netflix

Netflix Launches New ‘Play Something’ Feature to Help You Find Your Next Favorite Show

Jeff Kotuby

We’ve all been there — we plop down on the couch, ready to watch some Netflix, but the second we hear that iconic “dun-dunnnn” and finally get to the main screen, our eyes go large and we have no idea what to put on. The folks at Netflix are incredibly empathetic to this cause, and have been working on a “randomizer” option for those of us who can’t figure out what to watch — and it launches today, April 28.

Now known as “Play Something,” this new Netflix feature will pull from your interests to choose a random show or movie you’ve never seen before. While it’s not truly a randomizer, it’ll help prevent nature documentary lovers from accidentally watching one of the countless Nicolas Cage movies, or comedy lovers from getting a tear-jerking drama film in your queue. If “Play Something” doesn’t give you what you’re looking for, the “Play Something Else” feature will continue to pull from your interests until you get something you enjoy.

Users can access “Play Something” in one of three ways:

  1. Find it underneath your name in the profile gate
  2. Scroll down to the tenth row on your homepage
  3. Navigate to it from the tab

The iconic streaming service posted its worst Q1 numbers since 2013, though this could be attributed to the fact that last year’s numbers were so strong. Soon, Netflix users will also be able pair this new feature with its latest acquisition: Sony’s film library, including the new Spider-Man and Venom films.

“Play Something” launches on streaming players like Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV, with mobile support coming soon. Be sure to update your apps to the latest version if “Play Something” isn’t showing up.

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable provides in-depth testing and reporting on streaming services, devices, internet, & cell phone plans. When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 2 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.