Netflix’s TUDUM Returns This Weekend; What To Expect from the Fan Event

Netflix is hosting its global fan event “Tudum” starting at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 24. The event will feature appearances by stars from your favorite Netflix shows, exclusive trailers and clips, and much more. Click here to watch all of the festivities, or head over to Netflix's YouTube page.

The event will be split into two parts, with the first beginning at 1 p.m. ET, and the second set to start at 3:30 p.m. ET. Check below for Netflix’s full schedule for its Tudum Fan Event:

Part One Schedule

Part Two Schedule

All Confirmed Trailers, Clips and First Looks

TV Shows

Ryan Murphy’s “The Watcher” debuts its first trailer and announces the premiere date for the creepy, whodunit limited series featuring Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, Margo Martindale, Mia Farrow and more.

Your favorite “Outer Banks” crew Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Carlacia Grant, and Drew Starkey share the first teaser for Season 3.

The “Shadow and Bone” cast share an exclusive sneak peek from season two.

Henry Cavill has some exciting news for “The Witcher” Season 3 plus a sneak peek behind the scenes with Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan.

“The Umbrella Academy” watch hilarious outtakes of themselves from the filming of Season 3.

Noah Centineo announces the title of his upcoming Netflix series and its Netflix premiere date.

Melissa Roxberg and Josh Dallas from “Manifest” introduce the season four trailer of the fan-favorite series that premieres on Netflix Nov. 4, 2022.

“Stranger Things” cast answers fan trivia questions and shares bloopers from filming season four.

Jenna Ortega, who takes on the beloved role of Wednesday Addams in the new Netflix series “Wednesday,” shares an exclusive clip and announces the premiere date of the upcoming series.

Get to know India Amarteifio, the actress playing young “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” in the new series of the same name, and hear from creator and writer Shonda Rhimes - who shares a first look at the highly anticipated series.

Michelle Yeoh, Sophia Brown, and Laurence O’Fuarain reveal some VERY fun facts to introduce “The Witcher: Blood Origin.”

Special cast member appearances from: “Squid Game,” “Bridgerton” S3, “Emily in Paris” S2, “Heartstopper” and more!

Films:

Millie Bobby Brown introduces the “Enola Holmes 2” trailer.

Gal Gadot gives a look behind the scenes of her Netflix film, “Heart of Stone” with Jamie Doran and Alia Bhatt.

Rian Johnson introduces an exclusive clip from the film “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

Jason Momoa shares a sneak peek of the magical dreamworld of Slumberland in an exclusive clip.

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher will announce the release date of their upcoming Netflix romantic comedy, “Your Place or Mine.”

Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro gives us an exclusive sneak peek behind the scenes of his - upcoming animated film, “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.”

An exclusive first look at the Jennifer Lopez film “The Mother.”

Jamie Foxx shares an exclusive first look at his upcoming film “They Cloned Tyrone.”

Special cast member appearances from: “The Old Guard 2,” “Extraction 2,” “The School For Good & Evil.”

Games

Jamie Foxx shares an exclusive first look at OXENFREE: Netflix edition