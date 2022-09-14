New Ad-Supported Streaming Service Mometu Adds Free News, Film, True Crime Channels

Looking for yet another new streaming service with lots of channels and plenty of content, but with an emphasis on creative but hard-to-find titles? Take a look at the new free streaming service, Mometu. Mometu (pronounced “Mo-Me-Tu”) stands for “more for me and you.” The service includes what the company describes as “thought-provoking” movies, cult favorites, and under-the-radar creative titles. The service boasts over 10,000 “hand-curated” titles with more than 200 free, ad-supported TV (FAST) channels.

Mometu inked a deal to add a host of linear offerings from FAST Channels TV. Earlier this year, the company secured distribution partnerships with 17 other OTT platforms, providing over 170 channels with over 50,000 hours of content.

Some of the channels available are:

Edgy TV

Edgy Urban

Mama Benz TV

Africanews English

Euronews English

Euronews Spanish

CinePast

Cowboy Classics

History Film Channel

Hollywood Classic Movies

Kung Fu Movies

Stoner TV Network

The Family TV Channel

The Spanish Family Channel

ToonOvation

Urban Action Channel

Krishna TV Food

Krishna TV Music

AWE Plus

OAN Plus

Law and Crime

Cinema India

Cartoon Classics

CelebrityScene

Mometu launched in North America in August, and acquired the streaming rights to several intriguing products, including a South Korean feature entitled “The Policeman’s Lineage.” The remaining offerings leaned heavily on legacy content, with titles like “Dragnet,” “Batman,” and “Bonanza,” among others. A South Korean focus was the complement to the legacy titles. “The Policeman’s Lineage” includes several familiar actors from popular South Korean films like “Parasite,” and Mometu also started offering titles from noted Nollywood director Okey Ifeanyi.

Studies suggest six in 10 households watch at least some FAST programming.

Mometu is also completely free, with no subscriptions, app purchases, or credit card required. It’s available on Roku, Apple TV, and both iOS and Android devices for those searching for creative titles and other offerings that can’t be found on most mainstream platforms.

