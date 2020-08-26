New Ad-Supported Streaming Service SportsTribal TV to Launch Later This Year

Yet another streaming service is hitting the market, and this time it’s catering to all the sports junkies out there. According to Sports Business, SportsTribal TV, an ad-supported sports streaming service, is slated to launch later on in the year. The service will be available through Red Bee Media’s OTT platform.

“There are many sports organizations and content publishers who are having a hard time reaching fans and monetizing their valuable and exclusive video content. Either because they can’t attract the attention of big broadcasters or because they don’t have the financial and technical resources to launch a direct-to-consumer OTT offering themselves,” stated Frank Bowe, founder and chief executive of SportsTribal TV.

“SportsTribal TV solves this problem by offering marginalized sports, rights owners and digital sports publishers their rightful place at the OTT table, turning new and existing video assets into 24/7 linear streaming channels, distributed on our ad-supported sports TV guide.”

Though it’s not yet clear what type of content the platform will carry, SportsTribal TV aims to carry “traditional and non-traditional sports, as well as ‘niche and micro-niche’ sports, social creators and sports storytellers,” according to Sports Business. The company is still in talks with various leagues and teams.