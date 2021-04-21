New Sports Streaming Buzzer App Launches for Early Access Users

The new Buzzer app has launched for early access users after its beta testing period. Beginning today, select users will be able to use the app. While it’s available to download on the Apple and Google Play stores now, users can’t get very far yet. New accounts are locked but will receive a notification once users can get in on the action. Full access is set to become available to everyone starting in May or June, but a specific date has yet to be announced.

Former Twitter director of live content, Bo Han, has created the app to give fans access to short clips from NHL games and the PGA Tour. At the end of March, Buzzer secured the rights to the NHL and PGA Tour clips. It sends notifications for exciting plays based on user preferences, with snippets of live broadcasts available for 99 cents each. In some cases, the service will also sell longer, more expensive streaming access.

Buzzer doesn’t want to compete with existing live-streaming services available but hopes to bring something different to the table. The PGA Tour Live subscription product is used for the longer golf clips available on the Buzzer app. Buzzer will bring in affiliate revenue by encouraging users to subscribe to PGA’s service. On the hockey side of the app, two minutes of each NHL period will be featured, including the Stanley Cup Final.

Han said, “For leagues and rightsholders, your most valuable IP is live sports rights.” Not everyone watches full games though. Instead, they want to focus on the action and may watch highlights on social media rather than tuning in to a game for several hours. The app is designed for younger audiences who may not want to watch entire games. A study showed that sports fans are more likely to watch shorter game clips than whole games.

Instead of watching a full game, sports fans can purchase individual clips of the most exciting moments. Users can set their preferences and then receive notifications based on what they want to see. From there, they can buy short snippets from live NHL and PGA Tour broadcasts. This is an alternative to looking at highlights after a game ends.

Han shares some insight into the concept, explaining, “These are fleeting moments. How do you utilize that almost as a live marketing opportunity to capture a new incremental audience, as well as generate a new revenue stream?”

This season, Buzzer’s offerings will be affected by the NHL’s streaming blackout restrictions. Going forward, the service will be included with Disney’s ESPN+.