New Free Channels From Local Now Include QVC, HSN, and Selections from Quincy Jones

Local Now, the rapidly-growing ad-supported streaming platform, is continuing its expansion with an eclectic handful of new channels. The programming further enriches Local Now’s offerings, with additions that feature shopping, music, and more.

QVC and HSN: Shopping fans will be pleased to know that long-time home shopping networks QVC and HSN will be available on Local Now.

Qwest TV Mix, Qwest Jazz & Beyond, and Qwest Classical: Music fans will have something to sing about, as Quincy Jones’ channels arrive on the platform. Qwest TV Mix caters to lovers of electronic, hip-hop, folk, and indie music. Qwest Jazz & Beyond features jazz, blues, soul, and funk music content. Qwest TV Classical is for lovers of opera, ballet, and classical music. The channels will feature concerts, documentary programming, and more all curated by Quincy Jones himself.

Demand Africa: Demand Africa allows viewers round-the-clock access to Pan-African programs. Soap operas, lifestyle entertainment, movies, and series are available 24/7, direct from Africa.

Christmas in July: Holiday movie fans can look forward to this new channel, launching next month, as they beat the summer heat with a some Christmas festivities.

“We’re proud to continue the mission of our free-streaming service Local Now of providing a channel for every interest, in every market,” says Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Local Now parent company Allen Media Group. “We’re thrilled to announce that QVC, HSN, Demand Africa and Quincy Jones’ Qwest TV are joining Local Now and further expanding our free content offerings in the areas of shopping, travel, lifestyle, music and entertainment.”

The new content joins Local Now’s roster of over 30 original, genre-spanning channels.

The platform also has more than 8,000 on-demand titles and 345 free streaming regional channels. There is a Local Now channel in every DMA in the U.S. delivering locally customized news, weather, and information. The service also includes local channels and programming from worldwide partners.