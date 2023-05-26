New DIRECTV STREAM Users to Get Priority Registration for Telly’s Free 55” 4K TVs

If you’re looking for a free 55” TV, now’s the time to sign up for DIRECTV STREAM. Last week, The Streamable reported that Pluto TV founder Ilya Pozin had created his own TV startup business called Telly, which was giving away free 4K smart TVs with the catch that a smaller, second screen would always be displaying ads.

Now, Telly has secured its first streaming partner for its devices. For a limited time, new DIRECTV STREAM customers who sign-up for the service at directvstream.com can receive priority access to the Telly waiting list for the first-of-its-kind 55” 4K dual-screen television available at launch later this summer.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

“DIRECTV has disrupted the pay TV industry since our founding nearly 30 years ago, and this collaboration with Telly allows us to continue that focus while providing additional value to first-time DIRECTV STREAM customers looking for new low-cost ways to enjoy their entertainment,” DIRECTV STREAM general manager Vikash Sharma said.

DIRECTV STREAM is already one of the best live TV streamers in terms of offering new subscribers great perks. In addition to this offer from Telly, the service is currently offering new subscribers $10 off their subscription for their first three months, a total of $30 off. The service also offers new users three free months of premium streaming services like Max, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and MGM+.

“Telly is the biggest innovation in TV since color, and through our new collaboration, DIRECTV STREAM customers will be among the very first homes in America to experience the ultimate television living room upgrade,” Telly founder Ilya Pozin said.

Users should be aware that using a Telly TV will ensure their data ends up in the hands of advertisers. Not only do all Telly TVs have a second screen that is partially dedicated to ads at all times while the set is in use, but the company will sell data such as users’ age and other demographic information to ad agencies. This is how Telly can afford to build and give away hundreds of thousands of high-quality TV sets.

Telly TVs will ship with multiple innovative features included, such as advanced video calling powered by Zoom, integrated video gaming with more than 40 built-in games, music from popular music services powered by Telly’s sound-blasting six-driver speaker system, “Hey Telly” voice assistant connecting every living room experience, and a dedicated fitness app that turns the family room into a fitness studio with advanced motion-tracking fitness programs designed for every lifestyle.

If you’ve never signed up for DIRECTV STREAM, now is the perfect time. You’ll get special deals on premium streamers, a discounted monthly rate for three months, and priority registration for a brand-new 55” 4K TV you won’t even have to pay for.