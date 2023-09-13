New Disney-Spectrum Carriage Deal Shows Why Standalone ESPN Streamer Should Launch Sooner Rather Than Later
Desperation breeds compromise, and Disney found that out the hard way in its recent carriage dispute with Spectrum, the second-largest cable provider in the United States. Disney had to give into a demand it held out against for a long time to get its channels back on the air on Spectrum; granting Spectrum customers access to ad-supported Disney+ at no cost.
The deal will also lead to the creation of a new, sports-focused tier of Spectrum TV that will include login credentials for ESPN+. When Disney launches a standalone, streaming version of ESPN that doesn’t require a cable subscription, users of this plan will be able to access it as well.
The carriage dispute illustrates exactly why Disney may want to get a streaming version of ESPN to market as soon as possible. The channel is still quite popular; according to Variety, at least 68% of cable viewers in every age bracket watch ESPN occasionally or rate the channel as a “must-have.” But every time it disappears from cable, it risks alienating viewers who might decide it’s simply not worth the trouble of watching anymore.
Launching the streaming version of ESPN would give those users an alternative, especially if they’re big sports fans who aren’t as attached to the entertainment and news channels provided by cable. The ESPN streaming platform will reportedly cost at least $19.99 per month, but that’s markedly less than paying for a cable plan users aren’t that invested in just to get the worldwide leader in sports.
Making the service available as soon as possible would also allow Disney to meet its customers where they are. The same Variety report indicates that a vast majority of ESPN users think that only people who actually watch the channel should have to pay for it. A streaming version of ESPN would allow customers who want that content to get it, and those who don’t to be spared the high cost of paying for it. Finding a tech partner to help distribute that platform as Disney has been trying to do would help keep distribution on par with cable, so Disney wouldn’t have to worry about a mass revenue loss from the number of cable subscribers who would likely opt out.
This would likely allow cable providers to hang on a bit longer, since they’ll be able to offer ESPN-less packages at a lower price. Disney has minimum penetration numbers built into every carriage deal currently, but it may well be less insistent that cable providers include ESPN in their channel packages if they have a clear alternative to present to customers, especially one that allows the Mouse House to keep all ESPN subscription dollars for itself.
At the moment, Disney is targeting 2025 or 2026 as the launch date for its streaming-only version of ESPN. The company may want to get itself in gear and aim for the sooner of those two windows, especially as it wants to make streaming its centerpiece of home entertainment going forward.
