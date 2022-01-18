New Independent Film Streaming Service IVOX+ Launches Today

IVOX MEDIA launched its new streaming service, IVOX+, today. The new destination for independent content, thousands of classic movies, documentaries, short films, music, and original series, offers filmmakers a direct line to acquisition and licensing opportunities.

Louie Comella, executive producer and founder of IVOX MEDIA said, “Launching IVOX+ from Palm Springs is an exciting moment for our company. Being so close to the Palm Springs International Film Festival, ShortFest, and near the Los Angeles film industry, and LA Shorts Fest, allows independent filmmakers to meet with us directly for film acquisition and licensing. Our door in Palm Springs is open to meet with artists and creators without the red tape of the big corporate studios. We believe this solidifies our commitment to truly support independent film.”

Some classic series include “The Lucy Show,” “Buffalo Bill, Jr.,” “Fury,” “The Adventures of Jim Bowie,” and “The Bob Cummings Show.” The other notable titles that can be found on the service are “Blind Fist of Bruce,” Jackie Chan in “Fantasy Mission Force,” “Count Dracula,” “Billy the Kid Wanted,” “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” (1920), Chaplin’s “The Kid,” and more.

Also, the launch of the streaming service is IVOX MEDIA’s expansion into film distribution of originals. New titles include “Beerliners,” “Distillery Arts,” “The Standup Comedy Hour,” “Modern Burlesque,” “Es La Realidad,” among several others.

As IVOX+ evolves, the streaming service will add new titles weekly, such as classic B movies and old-school television shows. Additionally, the new platform will be rolling out linear and live channels over the next year for Comedy Show TV, Food Civilization, and IVOX MUSIC, along with other original media brands and curated entertainment channels from Palm Springs, Las Vegas, and Houston.

IVOX+ has a monthly subscription of $5.99 which gives viewers access to genres such as classic Westerns, horror, retro-comedy, vintage action, along with martial arts classics. Users can stream and download content from the app to any connected TV screen. The app is available for Apple devices, Android phones and tablets, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox, Samsung TVs, Smart TVs, and more.

Other Independent/Arthouse Streaming Services: