New Livestream Culinary Platform Kittch Set to Launch, LeBron James Joins as Investor

Food streaming service Kittch was created when the sports media veteran behind Classic Sports Network/ESPN Classic and CBS Sports Network Brian Bedol noticed that his chef friends were hurting during the COVID-19 pandemic. This led him to want to create a digital platform to fill a hole that he noticed in the market.

According to Page Six, sources say that Kittch has been in beta for about three or four months, and will officially launch to the public on Tuesday, which is also International Women’s Day. Apparently for every new registration, Kittch will donate to a women’s hospitality initiative with its goal to address food insecurity and other societal issues.

The platform is described as the Twitch-TikTok-Zoom of the culinary arts, featuring 24/7 livestreams from celebrity chefs like Marcus Samuelsson, Amanda Freitag, Amanda Schulman, and others preparing meals from their homes or restaurants. While these streams will be free, users will have to pay for the separate cooking classes that are also offered. Sources have said that streams for home cooks will be added to the service in the future as well.

Other content on Kittch includes wine tastings, brewery tours, recipe trials, documentary-style videos, and any type of live feed that chefs and brands want to make available to the public.

In addition to co-founder and CEO Bedol, Kittch will be headed by the head chef at Plated Elana Karp, who will serve as COO. Doug DeLuca, a co-executive producer of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, will be the streamer’s CRO; both Karp and DeLuca are also created as Kittch co-founders. Other founding members include Marcus Samuelsson (Red Rooster Harlem), Chris Bianco (Pizzeria Bianco), and James Beard-winning chef Chris Shepard (Underbelly).

Kittch’s management team comprises former Intel and Nike exec Kalpana Berman as Chief Product Officer, former CAA exec Nikki Reis as VP/Partnerships, and former Disney exec Tommy Lucente as VP/Content

Also, LRMR Ventures — the company owned by LeBron James and Maverick Carter — has invested in Kittch as well. The service is currently in beta mode with $5 million in seed funding led by KarpReilly LLC.