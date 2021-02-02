New Music Channel, The Coda Collection, to Launch on Amazon Prime Video on Feb. 18

Amazon Prime Video is adding to their list of channels, bringing a new one dedicated to music lovers. The new music channel, titled, The Coda Collection will be available on the platform on Feb. 18 and will go for $4.99, after a 7-day Free Trial.

At launch, the channel will house 150 titles including “Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix In Maui,” “The Rolling Stones On The Air,” “Johnny Cash At San Quentin,” “Miranda Lambert: Revolution Live By Candlelight,” as well as newly filmed, exclusive performances by artists as Jane’s Addiction and Stone Temple Pilots.

The Coda Collection was founded by CEO Jim Spinello, director/producer John McDermott, Janie Hendrix of Experience Hendrix, Yoko Ono and the Estate of John Lennon and launches in partnership with Sony Music Entertainment, Rhino Entertainment, Concord Music, Mercury Studios, Reelin’ In The Years Productions, CREEM Magazine, among others.

“Our love for music and fascination for its history, pioneers, and continuing journey is what drives us. Music fans want more than just song streams and promotional videos,” stated John McDermott. “They want concerts, documentaries, they want cultural context - and maybe most of all, they want to understand the stories behind the art and the artist. That’s how fans connect to one another, and to music itself.”

The Coda Collection’s desktop and mobile site will also include editorial content led by former Chicago Tribune music critic Greg Kot who enlists music writers, critics, and cultural commentators to provide deeper context on the artists, the music, as well as the performances. The desktop and mobile sites will include written editorial pieces, video interviews, original podcasts, and curated playlists, with new content updated daily.