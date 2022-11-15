New Netflix Feature Allows Users See, Log Out of Devices Where Account is Active

Netflix is rolling out a new feature that allows users to exercise better control over their account. Starting today, Netflix subscribers can see a list of all the devices that have used their account recently, and log out any device they choose.

To see which devices their Netflix account is active on, users simply need to navigate to the Account Settings page. From there, they will see the “Managing Access and Devices” menu option, which will show them the devices their account is currently active on and give them the option to log out of any device.

Although the company is billing the move as a way to help customers when they log into new devices while traveling for the holidays, it also has another clear purpose. Netflix is launching new measures to curb password sharing in 2023, and the new “Managing Access and Devices” feature will allow users to police their accounts more effectively.

The new feature emphasizes that paid subscribers who give their passwords out will be financially responsible when the anti-sharing measures go into effect. The user who is paying will essentially be charged “extra member” fees if their account is used by others outside their home. Netflix did not reveal how much the sub-account fees would be, but when testing this function in other countries, users were charged an extra $1.50 to $2.99 USD per month to share an account.

Netflix believes that over 100 million households worldwide are using an account that they don’t pay for, so it’s no surprise that it is making further efforts to curb password sharing. However, a study from earlier this year suggested that over 10% of U.S. households would cancel the service if a password-sharing crackdown came to pass.

The streaming giant is hoping that the introduction of its new, cheaper ad-supported tier will help prevent churn of that level. The service launched its Basic with Ads plan on Nov. 3, which comes in at a price point of $6.99 per month.

Although it now offers a cheaper tier of service, it will be fascinating to see what effects the planned anti-sharing measures take hold next year. If Netflix loses a massive portion of subscribers, it will likely have to pull back on those measures until it can formulate a new strategy. Until then, however, customers will at least have more control over their accounts thanks to the new “Managing Access and Devices” feature.