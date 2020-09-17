What’s New on Disney Plus in October 2020, Including “The Mandalorian” and “Clouds”

October is gearing up to be a huge month for Disney+, with season 2 of The Mandalorian, which will make its big debut on October 30th. But that’s not the only fresh content coming to Disney+ in October

October will see the Disney+ debut of season 31 of “The Simpsons”, as well as the return of “The Big Fib” starring Yvette Nicole Brown.

The service will also be rounding out the series by adding Maleficent on October 1st, along with “Mr. Holland’s Opus” (October 2nd) and “X2” (October 9th).

In October, Disney+ will also be debuting new original series: The Right Stuff, which goes behind the scenes of NASA and the great space race, as well as a new original documentary “Meet the Chimps.”

Disney+ will see original movie “Clouds” come to the service on October 16th.

Sign Up Now $7 / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $12.99 a month ($5 savings).

Coming to Disney+ in October 2020

October 1

Maleficent

October 2

The Simpsons Season 31

Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Cheaper by the Dozen 2

Mr. Holland’s Opus

Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (s1)

Zenimation Extended Edition

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom - Episode 102 - “Happy Birthday, Gino!”

One Day at Disney - Episode 143 - “Episode 144 - “Pablo Tufino: Ride Show Technician”

Weird But True - Episode 308 - “Our Solar System”

October 9

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader

Oil Spill of the Century

Wild Portugal

X2

The Right Stuff - Series Premiere - Episode 101 - “Sierra Hotel” / Episode 102 - “Goodies”

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom - Episode 103 - “Betty and the Beast”

One Day at Disney - Episode 145 - “Gabriela Clark: Creative Print Marketing”

Weird But True - Episode 309 - “Cooking”

October 16

Disney Junior the Rocketeer (s1)

Drain (s3)

Lost on Everest

Marvel’s Iron Man & Captain America: Heroes United

Clouds (original film)

Meet the Chimps (original documentary)

The Right Stuff - Episode 103 - “Single Combat Warrior”

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom - Episode 104 - “Meet the Mandrills”

One Day at Disney - Episode 146 - “Alfredo Ayala: R&D Imagineer”

Weird But True - Episode 310 - “Explorers”

October 23

Gathering Storm (s1)

India from Above (s1)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Shorts) (s4)

Pompeii: Secrets of the Dead

Ultimate Viking Sword

Once Upon a Snowman (original short)

The Big Fib (original series) - Episodes 116 - 130

The Right Stuff - Episode 104 - “Advent”

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom - Episode 105 - “Aardvark Love!”

One Day at Disney - Episode 147- “Jason Benetti: Play-by-Play Commentator”

Weird But True - Episode 311 - “Scuba Diving”

October 30