New Shows Streaming This Week (9/21/20), Including ‘Enola Holmes’ and ‘Secret Society of Second-Born Royals’
Fans of Sherlock Holmes will embrace Enola, his clever, adventurous younger sister (Millie Bobby Brown). She’s independent and a feminist before her time, thanks to her mother (Helena Bonham Carter). But when mom disappears, Enola uses her sleuthing skills to solve the mystery — even outsmarting her big brother — in Netflix’s “Enola Holmes.”
Disney+’s “The Secret Society of Second-Born Royals” taps the superpowers of second-born royals, as rebellious princess Sam of Illyria, thanks to top-secret training, joins her peers to save the world.
What’s Premiering This Week (9/21/20)
Monday Sept. 21
- “The Mystery of a Hansom Cab” (Acorn) is a Victorian period whodunnit based on Fergus Hume’s famous 1886 novel, starring John Waters (“Boulevard of Broken Dreams”) and Marco Chiappi (“Seven Types Of Ambiguity”).
Tuesday Sept. 22
“Filthy Rich” (Hulu) Kim Cattrall stars as the wife of a super-rich Southern televangelist. But his death brings a big surprise — three illegitimate children who learn they have a claim to his billion-dollar fortune.
“The Addams Family” (Hulu) Spooky and kooky, the Addams family in all its Gothic glory, confront con artists who are trying to fleece them.
Wednesday Sept. 23
“Enola Holmes” (Netflix) is the story of Sherlock Holmes’ gifted teenage sister. Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”) plays the extraordinary girl investigating a mysterious disappearance.
“Cosmos: Possible Worlds” (Hulu) A continuation of Carl Sagan’s brilliant show, Neil DeGrasse Tyson explores what Earth’s future might look like.
“If Loving You Is Wrong” Season 5 - (Hulu) Middle-class couples and friends also specialize in deceit and heartache.
“Chef’s Table” (Netflix) The BBQ series features acclaimed pitmasters in the U.S.
Thursday, Sept. 24
“Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans” (Hulu) Robin, Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and Cyborg return in new, animated adventures.
“Haute Dog” (HBO Max) A dog-grooming creative competition series showcases canine breeds and their doggie makeovers.
“Overview” (PBS) Hosted by Joe Hanson, Ph.D, the show combines spectacular aerial cinematography with compelling science storytelling to reveal both the natural phenomena and human forces shaping Earth.
Friday, Sept. 25
“The Hunger Games franchise” (IMDb TV) The quartet is based on a 2008 dystopian novel by Suzanne Collins. A yearly lottery picks the boy and girl who battle to the death.
“Judy” (Amazon Prime Video) Renée Zellwegger won an Oscar playing the incomparable Judy Garland near the end of her life. She’s in London to perform sold-out shows at a swanky nightclub.
“Utopia: Season 1” (Amazon Prime Video) A black-comedy conspiracy thriller about an unpublished graphic novel sequel that predicts future world events. Now powerful “The Network” wants the manuscript and the four friends who have it.
“Secret Society of Second-Born Royals” (Disney+) Sam, second in line to the throne of Illyria, learns she has a gift. A hidden society trains these second-born royals to harness their powers to keep peace in the kingdom.
“Fandango at the Wall” (HBO Max) The music doc follows Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra founder/conductor Arturo O’Farrill to remote Veracruz, Mexico, where he jams with masters of the folk music art son jarocho.