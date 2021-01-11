New Shows Streaming This Week (1/11/21), Including ‘WandaVision’ and ‘One Night in Miami’

Disney+’s awaited premiere of “WandaVision” is finally here. Based on the Marvel Comics characters Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch and Vision. Marvel producer Kevin Feige described it as a “half classic sitcom, half MCU spectacular” when it was announced at the D23 Expo. Set in the 1950s, the two pretend to be a suburban couple, but they are so much more.

Amazon Prime Video offers an original movie, “One Night in Miami,” set in 1964. Cassius Clay joins Jim Brown, Sam Cooke and Malcolm X as they discuss the responsibility of black men one meaningful night.

Here’s a look at what’s premiering this week:

Monday, Jan. 11

“The Rhythm Section” (2020) (Hulu) A woman seeks revenge against those who orchestrated a plane crash that killed her family.

Tuesday, Jan.12

“A Little Late with Lilly Singh: Season 2 Premiere” (Hulu) The Canadian YouTube comedian continues as a talk-show host.

Wednesday, Jan.13

“Prodigal Son, Season 2” (Hulu) A criminal psychologist helps the NYPD solve cases.

Thursday Jan. 14

“Alone” (Hulu) The most intense survival series — reality TV goes to the wilderness.

Friday Jan. 15

“One Night In Miami” (Amazon Prime Video) Four famous black men meet at a key moment in the lives of black Americans.

“WandaVision” trailer