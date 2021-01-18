New Shows Streaming This Week (1/18/21), Including ‘In & Of Itself’ and ‘Painting With John’

Identity, as magician Derek DelGuadio reminds us, is always tricky. In the Hulu film version of his off-Broadway hit, “In & Of Itself,” he mesmerizes audiences and reminds them that how we define ourselves is both elusive and profound. Produced by Stephen Colbert and Tony-winner Daryl Roth, it won a special jury award at the SXSW 2020 Film Festival.

HBO Max’s new unscripted series, “Painting With John” is written, directed and stars John Lurie, cofounder of The Lounge Lizards musical group. From his home in the Caribbean, he shares his homespun philosophy and watercolor techniques. Lurie, who composed the score to “Get Shorty,” appeared as an actor in “Stranger than Paradise” and “Down by Law.” In stressed times, it pays to have someone remind us creativity and fun still count.

Here’s a look at what’s premiering this week:

Monday, Jan. 18

(Hulu) A woman (Sarah Jessica Parker) has to balance work and home — and it’s a tough act. “On The Trail: Joe Biden’s Long Road to the White House” (NBC News/Peacock) He’s been in the public eye for 50 years – and just won the big prize.

Tuesday, Jan.19

(Hulu) The show continues to explore the high-pressure world of police officers, firefighters and dispatchers. “Everwood” (HBO Max) A renowned neurosurgeon (Treat Williams) uproots his family from NYC to the folksy town of Everwood. It helped launch Chris Pratt, Emily VanCamp and Gregory Smith.

Wednesday, Jan.20

(HBO/HBO Max) A war vet turns London private eye and tackles three complicated cases. “Rob Riggle: Global Investigator: Complete Season 1” (Hulu The former “Daily Show” correspondent goes global.

(Hulu The former “Daily Show” correspondent goes global. “A Very Brady Renovation: Complete Season 1” (Hulu) The six remaining cast members help renovate the real-life “Brady Bunch” home in Los Angeles.

Thursday Jan. 21

(Netflix) Agents at a Paris firm try to keep their stars happy and their business afloat. “Gomorrah, Season 3” (HBO Max) Set in Naples, Italy, it follows the war between two prominent crime families.

Friday Jan. 22

(Disney+) A collection of mini shorts featuring Pixar characters in new, bite-size animated stories. “The White Tiger” (Netflix) The driver for a rich Indian family uses his wits to escape from poverty and become an entrepreneur.

