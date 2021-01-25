New Shows Streaming This Week (1/25/21), Including ‘The Little Things’ and ‘Penguin Bloom’

On January 29, “The Little Things” streams on HBO Max, the same day it hits theaters. Oscar winners Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto star in John Lee Hancock’s suspenseful psychological thriller about two California sheriffs and their obsession with a serial killer. The movie joins the service for 31 days.

This week, HBO Max will also see the premiere of crime thriller “Possessions.” Natalie, a French expatriate in Israel, is charged with murdering her husband on their wedding night. The French diplomat helping her navigate the legal system is attracted to her — but he can’t decide if she’s lost or dangerous. In a different galaxy, the fan favorite “Babylon 5” returns to the streamer to play out the space station’s dramas.

In the true-story vein, Netflix’s “Penguin Bloom” recounts the terrible accident endured by a young Aussie mother and how she learned to cope.

Here’s a look at what’s premiering this week:

Monday, Jan. 25

“The Secret History of the British Garden” (Acorn) Horticulture writer-broadcaster Monty Don hosts a tour of four of the country’s most important gardens, from the 17th century to today.

Tuesday, Jan.26

“Go Dog Go” (Netflix) Inventive pup Tag chases adventures with her best pal, Scooch, solving problems and helping the citizens of Pawston along the way.

Wednesday, Jan.27

“Mixed-Ish: Season 2” (Hulu) A young Rainbow Johnson recounts her experiences growing up in a mixed-race family in the 1980s.

Thursday Jan. 28

“Possessions” (HBO Max) A thriller about a French woman charged with killing her Israeli husband. The problem? She remembers nothing of the event.

Friday Jan. 29

“The Little Things” (HBO Max) Oscar winners Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto star in John Lee Hancock’s suspenseful psychological thriller about two California sheriffs and their obsession with a serial killer.

