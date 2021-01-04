New Shows Streaming This Week (1/4/21), Including ‘Tony Parker’ and ‘Squish’

Tony Parker is considered the best basketball player in France. After playing b-ball in the French league, he earned fame playing for the San Antonio Spurs. The Netflix doc examines the point guard’s life and career. The HBO Max animated comedy “Squish” is about a Twinkie-eating amoeba who navigates friends and parents, based on the bestselling books by Jennifer and Matthew Holm.

Here’s a look at what’s premiering this week:

Monday, Jan. 4

(HBO Max) The eight-episode drama series follows Father Vergara (Eduard Fernández), an exorcist and ex-convict, becomes a priest in a remote Spanish town — where strange things begin to happen. “The Bone Detectives” (Acorn) forensic-focused archaeology series with prominent paleontologist Tori Herridge.

(Hulu) Kooky Kat (Mayim Bialik, “The Big Bang Theory”) opens a cat café in Louisville to the consternation of her mother (Swoosie Kurtz). “The Crimson Petal and The White” (Acorn) UK period drama set in 1870s London starring Romola Garai (“Atonement:), Chris O’Dowd (“Bridesmaids”) and Amanda Hale (“Star Wars: Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker”).

Tuesday, Jan.5

“Gabby’s Dollhouse” (Netflix) Cute cats and crafts, based on the kid’s toy and the popular Gabby & Friends YouTube channel.

Wednesday, Jan.6

”Mighty Oak” (Amazon Prime Video) When a woman meets a guitar player, she decides he’s her reincarnated brother — and gets the band back together.

(Netflix) The doc looks at Parker’s determination to become the greatest French basketball player. “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Season 1, 2” (NBC/Peacock) Zoey, thanks to a strange medical procedure glitch, learns to read minds.

Thursday Jan. 7

“Gretel & Hansel” (Amazon Prime Video) Two youngsters search for food in the forest, only to discover evil.

Friday Jan. 8

“Herself” (Amazon Prime Video) A single mom and her kids escape an abusive home, then try against all odds to rebuild their lives.

