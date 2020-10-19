New Shows Streaming This Week (10/19/20), Including ‘Borat’ Sequel and ‘Rebecca’

‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” the sequel to Sacha Baron Cohen’s memorable “Borat” parody, debuts on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, October 23. Cohen returns as the Kazakh TV personality who goes undercover to interview Americans. He also wants to marry off his daughter to U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.

Netflix is debuting a 2020 remake of the famous Hitchcock film “Rebecca,” based on the novel by Daphne du Maurier. It stars Lilly James and Armie Hammer as the newlywed couple grappling with the shadow of his dead wife. Kristin Scott Thomas stars as the formidable Mrs. Danvers.

Just in time for Halloween, the beloved ‘Madagascar’ family has a Hulu holiday adventure and a lesson in friendship: Not to judge each other by appearance.

On the documentary front, John Wilson discovers adventures of his own — sometimes covertly watching his fellow New Yorkers and determining what makes them — and the world — tick on HBO Max.

Here’s a look at what’s premiering this week:

Monday Oct. 19

“America’s Funniest Home Videos, Season 31” (Hulu) Americans never tire of seeing someone’s family, friends or pets in embarrassing or funny situation.

“Darkness: Those Who Kill” (Acorn) This chilling crime drama follows two investigators looking into a kidnappings of a serial killer, hoping to rescue the next victim before the clock runs out. This Danish thriller streams with English subtitles.

“Heavenly Gardens” (Acorn) This two-part BBC One series follows garden lover Alexander Armstrong and garden designer Arit Anderson as they visit some of the loveliest sacred gardens around the UK.

Tuesday, Oct. 20

“Carol” (Netflix) Unhappily married Cate Blanchett embarks on an affair with a younger woman in the repressive 1950s.

“Smurfs,” Season 3 (HBO Max) introduce the new main character of Baby and the adult version of Nat Smurf.

“The Voice,” Season 19 (Hulu) Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Gwen Stefani return as coaches.

Wednesday Oct. 21

“Rebecca” (Netflix) A remake of the suspenseful and obsessive Daphne du Maurier novel about a man who weds an innocent, only to find his dead first wife is still dominating their life.

“Cyrano, My Love” (Amazon Prime Video) The 1897 back story to the production of the famous “Cyrano de Bergerac” play. A desperate Parisian playwright needs a hit — and gets one.

“The Connors” Season 3 (Hulu) Ever-timely, Darlene and Becky work at Wellman Plastics as the family copes with life under Covid-19.

“Blackish,” Season 7 (Hulu) is based on Kenya Barris’ life and partly inspired by his marriage.

Thursday, Oct. 22

“537 Votes” (HBO Max) The documentary recounts how a Republican-majority Supreme Court stopped a legal recount in 2000 (Bush v. Gore) and selected George W. Bush as president. That’s out of almost 6 million votes cast in the state.

“Madagascar: A Little Wild Halloween” (Hulu) The much-loved franchise has a special episode, “A Fang-tastic Halloween.” The friends meet a vampire bat who teaches Marty a few lessons about judging someone before knowing them.

“The Hummingbird Project” (Netflix) In the billion-dollar trading world, winning is everything. Starring Salma Hayek and Jesse Eisenberg.

Friday, Oct. 23

“Borat 2” (Amazon Prime Video) sees Sacha Baron Cohen’s return as the outrageous Kazakh TV interviewer. Grabbing the sequel is a win for the streamer, as the original was a big hit at the box office.

“Mirzapur” (Amazon Prime Video) The crime boss of Mirzapur’s son continues his legacy. Drugs and murder are the order of the day.

“How To With John Wilson,” Season 1, (HBO Max) – Writer-narrator John Wilson films a six-episode comedy docuseries about his fellow New Yorkers. They just don’t always know he’s there.

“Once Upon a Snowman” (Disney+) The original short tells the story of Olaf, the sweet, summer-loving snowman from “Frozen.”

“Bad Hair” In this Hulu horror satire set in 1989, “Bad Hair” follows an ambitious young woman (Elle Lorraine) who gets a weave in order to succeed in music television. But her flourishing career comes at a price: Her hair has a mind of its own.

“Time” (Amazon Prime Video) is Garrett Bradley’s moving documentary — an intimate portrait of mass incarceration in America.

“Rebecca” trailer