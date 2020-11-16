New Shows Streaming This Week (11/16/20), Including ‘Mank’ and ‘Cold Call’

Netflix’s “Mank” is a searing look at the brilliant screenwriter and troubled alcoholic Herman J. Mankiewicz as he finishes “Citizen Kane,” long considered the greatest movie ever made.

Sundance Now takes a dark turn with “Cold Call,” a psychological thriller set in Manchester. Sally Lindsay stars as a single mother whose world is upended by a cold-call scam.

Here’s a look at what’s premiering this week:

Monday Nov. 16

“Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss” (Hulu) A twisted comedy in which a couple discovers their apartment is periodically used for a deranged cult.

“Drive” (Tubi) A bionic gunslinger team with an ordinary guy to fend off hit men.

“A Model Daughter: The Killing of Caroline Byrne” (Acorn) A true-crime story, set in New Zealand, about the tragic death of a model.

“Pinalicious & Peterrific” and “Arthur” will stream Thanksgiving-themed episodes on PBS Kids. When things start going off-course on the holiday, the Lakewood elementary kids have to save the day.

Tuesday, Nov. 17

“Kevin Hart: Zero Fks Given” (Netflix) The latest standup from the observational comic.

“Soul Surfer” (Hulu) Hawaiian teen Bethany Hamilton loses an arm in a shark attack, but still returns to competitive surfing.

“We Are the Champions” (Netflix) A reality show with quirky competitions and quirkier contestants.

Wednesday Nov. 18

“No Man’s Land” (Hulu) A young French man searches for his presumed-to-be-dead sister in Syria and teams up with Kurdish female fighters.

“Body Cam” (Amazon Prime Video) A police officer (Mary J. Blige) investigates the bizarre murder of a fellow officer.

“Dateline: Jonestown: An American Tragedy” (Peacock) A look at the journalists who revealed the dangers of cult leader Reverend Jim Jones.

“The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse” (Disney+) Classic artistry with all Mickey’s famous friends — but given a modern take.

Thursday Nov. 19

“Amulet” (Hulu) Tomaz, a homeless ex-soldier in London takes solace in a decaying house, only to find something awful may be living alongside him.

“Marvel’s 616” (Disney+) The documentary explores the rich characters, creators and stories within the Marvel Universe.

“The Right Stuff “ (Disney+) The finale of the 1960s story about the first U.S. space shuttle, Project Mercury — the men, the mission, the drama.

Friday Nov. 20

“Run” (Hulu) Sarah Paulson stars as a mother of a disabled teen — until her daughter discovers all is not as it seems.

“Small Axe” (Amazon Prime Video) Five original films from director Steve McQueen about London’s West Indian community, set in the late 1960s to the mid-1980s.

“If Anything Happens I Love You” (Netflix) A poignant animated story of grieving parents and the emotional void as they lose a daughter to a school shooting.

“The Pack” (Amazon Prime Video) Season 1 of a new reality competition show with Olympic Gold Medal skier Lindsey Vonn and her dog Lucy.

