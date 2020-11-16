 Skip to Content
The Streamable
New Shows Streaming This Week (11/16/20), Including ‘Mank’ and ‘Cold Call’

Fern Siegel

Netflix’s “Mank” is a searing look at the brilliant screenwriter and troubled alcoholic Herman J. Mankiewicz as he finishes “Citizen Kane,” long considered the greatest movie ever made.

Sundance Now takes a dark turn with “Cold Call,” a psychological thriller set in Manchester. Sally Lindsay stars as a single mother whose world is upended by a cold-call scam.

Here’s a look at what’s premiering this week:

Monday Nov. 16

  • “Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss” (Hulu) A twisted comedy in which a couple discovers their apartment is periodically used for a deranged cult.

  • “Drive” (Tubi) A bionic gunslinger team with an ordinary guy to fend off hit men.

  • “A Model Daughter: The Killing of Caroline Byrne” (Acorn) A true-crime story, set in New Zealand, about the tragic death of a model.

  • “Pinalicious & Peterrific” and “Arthur” will stream Thanksgiving-themed episodes on PBS Kids. When things start going off-course on the holiday, the Lakewood elementary kids have to save the day.

Tuesday, Nov. 17

  • “Kevin Hart: Zero Fks Given” (Netflix) The latest standup from the observational comic.

  • “Soul Surfer” (Hulu) Hawaiian teen Bethany Hamilton loses an arm in a shark attack, but still returns to competitive surfing.

  • “We Are the Champions” (Netflix) A reality show with quirky competitions and quirkier contestants.

Wednesday Nov. 18

  • “No Man’s Land” (Hulu) A young French man searches for his presumed-to-be-dead sister in Syria and teams up with Kurdish female fighters.

  • “Body Cam” (Amazon Prime Video) A police officer (Mary J. Blige) investigates the bizarre murder of a fellow officer.

  • “Dateline: Jonestown: An American Tragedy” (Peacock) A look at the journalists who revealed the dangers of cult leader Reverend Jim Jones.

  • “The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse” (Disney+) Classic artistry with all Mickey’s famous friends — but given a modern take.

Thursday Nov. 19

  • “Amulet” (Hulu) Tomaz, a homeless ex-soldier in London takes solace in a decaying house, only to find something awful may be living alongside him.

  • “Marvel’s 616” (Disney+) The documentary explores the rich characters, creators and stories within the Marvel Universe.

  • “The Right Stuff “ (Disney+) The finale of the 1960s story about the first U.S. space shuttle, Project Mercury — the men, the mission, the drama.

Friday Nov. 20

  • “Run” (Hulu) Sarah Paulson stars as a mother of a disabled teen — until her daughter discovers all is not as it seems.

  • “Small Axe” (Amazon Prime Video) Five original films from director Steve McQueen about London’s West Indian community, set in the late 1960s to the mid-1980s.

  • “If Anything Happens I Love You” (Netflix) A poignant animated story of grieving parents and the emotional void as they lose a daughter to a school shooting.

  • “The Pack” (Amazon Prime Video) Season 1 of a new reality competition show with Olympic Gold Medal skier Lindsey Vonn and her dog Lucy.

“Mank” trailer